By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured manufacturers of his administration’s resolve to improve the country’s business environment.

The governor gave the assurance at the completion ceremony of the first 2000 vehicles assembled by GAC Motors in Lagos.

He said, ‘’I stand before you today, enveloped with immense pride and optimism, as we celebrate a monumental achievement in the industrious heart of Lagos. Our vibrant city now hosts a thriving hub of automotive excellence, thanks to the diligent efforts of CIG Motors, a commendable Chinese indigenous car manufacturing entity.

“Today, we applaud their remarkable milestone of assembling 2,000 vehicles right here on Lagos soil. This accomplishment is not just a testament to their expertise, but a reflection of the promising synergy between international partnerships and local talent.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out that in a rapidly globalizing world, such collaborations are the propellers of sustainable economic growth, saying the establishment of CIG Motors in the state is a glowing emblem of the state’s openness to investments that foster job creation, skill development, wealth creation, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“This milestone is a solid step towards our aspiration of making Lagos a hub of industrialization and innovation…”

It’s a narrative of how international partnerships, coupled with a conducive business environment, can fast-track our journey towards economic buoyancy and societal advancement.

On our part, we shall continue to find ways to support your growth and that of other private sector players. Through business-friendly regulations, provision of infrastructure and investments in quality technical education to produce world-class workforce, we are committed to ensuring that Lagos remains the first choice for business, not only in Nigeria but across the West African landscape.’’

According to him, the milestone is not merely a numeric achievement but an epitome of multi-sectoral progress that stands to benefit Lagosians in a myriad of ways.

“The ripple effect of CIG Motors’ establishment extends far beyond the automotive sector. It has ushered in a new dawn of employment, providing our industrious youth with well-deserved jobs, thereby contributing significantly to reducing unemployment rates in Lagos State.

“Moreover, the skill transfer and technical training programmes initiated by CIG Motors have empowered many unemployed individuals, arming them with the requisite skills to thrive in today’s competitive job market,’’ he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the LagRide scheme exclusively uses the GS3 SUV and GA4 Saloon cars that are assembled in the state, adding that the vehicles are produced locally to global standards to provide comfort for passengers.