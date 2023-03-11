by Ajiri Daniels

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has listed the gains of the transformational primary school education initiative, EKOEXCEL, launched in 2019, saying it had triggered academic excellence in the state.

The governor in an article titled: “The potential of Africa’s Youth is Enormous. We must ensure they learn,” published in an international tabloid explained how his government went about improving primary education and the milestones that have been recorded with EKOEXCEL.

The governor in WISE, an international multi-sectoral platform for creative thinking, debate and purposeful action explained that being aware that the state requires an education system that delivers learning to drive prosperity, growth and security, he made it a priority..

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that his administration focused on both improving enrollment and learning outcomes, which led to the launch of EKOEXCEL.

The governor disclosed that the initiative began with improving teachers before shifting to learners : “We began with our teachers. The quality of our education cannot exceed the quality of our educators, and we recognise that the best possible support for our teachers is vital. More than 14,000 teachers have been trained and upskilled in proven teaching techniques.

“Each one is supported to teach world-class-quality lessons, with the same curriculum and lesson notes based upon cutting-edge pedagogy delivered through their teacher tablet.

“That also provides real-time monitoring from every classroom in every school. EKOEXCEL leaders can track student performance and a range of other crucial indicators, including teacher attendance, student attendance and lesson completion”.