By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined the youths to shun violence, drug abuse and bring out the creativity in them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

He spoke at the commencement of the 11 days programme of activities to mark the inauguration of his second term administration held at Muri Okunola Park.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Sunkanmi Oyegbola, urged youths to do away with things that could limit their progress and that of the state.

He said that the event was to thank the youths for their support during the state’s gubernatorial election and for them to embrace artificial intelligence for development.

Also, at the JJT Park, Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, who stood in for the governor, expressed optimism that the future of Lagos youths is bright.

Meanwhile, students in the state have appealed to the government to include Robotics Science into their school curriculum to further develop technology skills set of the younger population.

The students are confident that investment in this ecosystem will build the science and technology space of the state and Nigeria at large.

Speaking after participating in the Robotics competition organised in Ikorodu Division of the state, as part of the inauguration activities for the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, coming up on May 29, a representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar school, Miss Joe Halimat said that it becomes imperative for Government to give priority to Robotics studies in schools as they do to Sports and Entertainment.

Halimat whose school came second in the competition explained that building a robot for traffic management has taught her perseverance and tolerance which has changed her way of life.

At the end of the competition, Eva-Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary school Bariga came first with the cash prize of 100,000 naira while CMS Grammar School Girls Senior came 2nd with 50,000 naira compensation while Igbokuta Community Senior Model College, received the 3rd position, with 30,000 naira.

On her part, the Head of Department, Co-curriculum for Science and Technology, Education District 2, Mrs Amaka Oto advised students to brace up with technological advancement and acquire more knowledge in line with the THEMES agenda of the Governor Sanwo-olu’s administration.

About six schools from Education District 2 participated in the Robotics Mission competition which was held simultaneously in the six Education Districts of Lagos State.

