In Lagos, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, berated marketers for taking undue advantage of Nigerians by hiking the price of petrol arbitrarily.

The governor, who stated this when he paid a surprise visit to civil servants at the secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, described as unfair the sudden hike in petrol price by marketers.

“I think it’s unfair of our major marketers to seize opportunities in areas when not needed. We all need to be sincere in this country if we really want to get things done. Let us know that we might need to belt up a little bit, but we really need it so that we can have a better life in future.”

Worried by the situation, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, warned that his administration will take stern measures against any filling station that flouted the directive.

He said it was wicked for oil marketers to swiftly seek to profit at the detriment of the people following a mere pronouncement that had not taken effect.

He had directed the Ministry of Mineral Resources and the petroleum task force in the state to shut down any filling station hoarding the product or caught selling above the usual price.