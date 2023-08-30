From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu for her intervention in empowering women and other vulnerable groups in the society through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

According to the media aide in the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, Busola Kukoyi, the governor stated this after paying a courtesy visit on Mrs Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu, noted that RHI’s interventions in the education sector with the recent flagged off of a National Scholarship Programme in Abuja in which 43 benefited from across the nation, women ICT Training and other empowerment programmes in agriculture and social investment were complementary to similar policy objectives of the Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as serve to reassure Nigerians.

“We have to encourage her on the Renewed Hope Initiative which we have all heard about, which she is championing with other First Ladies and of course the wife of the Vice President, because it complements what Mr President is doing. I think she is really great with her focus on schools and to be able to provide succour for the people that are vulnerable”, he said.

On the ongoing reforms by President Bola Tinubu, the Lagos State Governor, noted that taking Nigeria to a level where every citizen would be comfortable requires hard decisions and systematic efforts by the government, as well as a lot of patience on the part of the people.

“We have to continue to encourage and support him, and encourage our citizens as well that we see a bright light down the tunnel. Not doing anything is not an option. So, in the course of doing things differently, there will be belt up here, there will be tightening there, but at the end of the day we believe the result that comes out of those reforms will improve the quality of life and make things a lot better for our citizens and the economy will continue to grow in the direction that we are all appreciative of.”