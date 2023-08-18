By Henry Uche

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Elohor Aiboni, and other experts would be speaking at the 12th annual Sustainability In The Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference on 31 October, in Lagos.

Put together by CSR-in-Action Group, an international organisation that facilitates systems for ethical business and development, with the themed ‘The SDGs and the Extractive Sector: Aligning Governance, Policies and Practices,’ the event seeks to delve into the intricate interplay between the extractive sector and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By exploring the alignment of governance frameworks and policy flux, the Conference will unravel new paradigms for harmonising industrial pursuits with the urgent demands of sustainable advancement. Against the backdrop of Nigeria’s bustling economic landscape, attendees will x-ray the multifaceted relationships linking industries like mining, oil and gas and agriculture to the broader canvas of global development objectives.

Director-General of Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Abdulrasaq Garba; Country Director/CEO of Centre for Development Support Initiative (CEDSI), Mina Ogbanga; Head of Community & Government Relations at Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Uwem Ite, are also speakers.

Others are: the CEO & Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi; CEO of Nigeria Climate Innovation Center; Bankole Oloruntoba; and the Executive Director of Ampak Nigeria Limited & Board Member of the Nigeria Chapter of the African Circular Economy Network (ACEN-NG), Oluwakemi Ajakaiye.

The Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action and convener of the Conference, ‘Bekeme Olowola, who expressed excitement said, “There is an urgent need to address socio-economic disparities, environmental concerns, and other historical governance issues within the extractive sector.

“They would also in alignment with the globally recognised SDGs, discuss sustainable investment, fostering social cohesion,l that reflect Nigeria’s local and international commitment to responsible practices and equitable growth, ultimately steering the nation towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

SITEI confab is an annual workshop organised by CSR-in-Action in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (FMMSD), the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ford Foundation, and others, to facilitate a significant exchange of innovative ideas.

In the past 12 years, SITEI Conference has inspired change and initiated various projects, such as passage of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and its attendant Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), SITEI-Woman, which promotes gender equity in the sector and the industry governance compass, the Community Engagement Standards (CES).

The confab will be held alongside the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa, which spotlights and celebrates deserving individuals and organisations that have made significant, independent contributions to society across Africa.