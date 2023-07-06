Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos, a socio-cultural strategic think-tank, has dissociated itself from a group which addressed itself as Hill Top United. The said group reportedly made a statement that ‘SANs can’t save Governor Peter Mba’.

In a statement, Emeka Ibeh, chairman and Paschal Ozioko, secretary, on behalf of Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos, said the club has no hand in the said publication and does not in any way, lend any support to such wild claims.

Ibeh and Ozioko added that the club would have ordinarily ignored the said publication but for the impression the authors wanted to create that it emanated from Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos.

“The leadership of Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos, therefore, finds it necessary to inform the unsuspecting public that ‘Hill Top United’ has no affiliation nor any relationship whatsoever with the Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos, and its members.

“The publication appears to be an attempt by some group to ride on the coat-tails of Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos’ credibility, hard earned image and reputation.

“The club, therefore, wishes to state unequivocally that ‘Hill Top United’ is unknown to it and bears no relationship whatsoever.

“Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos is an apolitical, socio-cultural organisation of professionals and thought leaders of Enugu State origin, residing in Lagos State. The club fully supports Governor Mba, and throws its weight behind him as he works tirelessly to reposition Enugu State and reposition its fortunes. We support his position to tackle the challenges of insecurity, unemployment, health, education and infrastructure,” they said.