By Henry Uche, Lagos

In a bid to deepen financial inclusion and aid appreciation for Insurance services across businesses and for individuals, Sanlam Nigeria recently launched the #ProudMoments campaign to reassure its policyholders of bountiful buffers as the need arises.

The Marketing Services Coordinator, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Ltd, Bankole Banjo, confirmed this to newsmen in Lagos, stressing that the campaign (with visuals shot in strategic locations in Nigeria) centred on the need to protect the things that matter through insurance.

The campaign advocated resilience and grit as critical ingredients required to achieve success. It maintained that the creative delivery highlighted a clear theme around celebrating genuine success whether personal, professional or organizational while emphasizing the need to put in place adequate protection for the same.

At the launch in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, Mr Tunde Mimiko, restated the company’s unstinting commitment to promoting well-intentioned living that encourages success stories and celebrates individuals who are constantly challenging themselves to promote a healthy, vibrant and secure future.

“Success means different things to different people. For some, it is getting that new car, moving into a new home or even starting a business. With #ProudMoments, we are leading the conversation around putting adequate buffers, more protection around your success indicators. What we are promoting is a confident and secure future with diverse resources that covers all aspect of human living ranging from car, properties, health, education and to life itself,” Mimiko said.

He added, “Our #ProudMoments campaign, therefore, is an exciting creative endeavour that succinctly demonstrates how our most valuable achievements are worth protecting because they are a source of our pride, a testament to our commitment to live a more qualitative life.”

In a remark, the Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance, Mr Bode Opadokun, reiterated Sanlam Nigeria’s continuous efforts at celebrating individuals’ achievements and successes, connecting its drive to creating an environment that appreciates lasting impact and legacy through insurance. “Insurance is a promise; a promise to deliver stated support when pre-covered losses occur.

“So, for every individual who seeks success, our #ProudMoments campaign represents one of the ways by which we remind them to pitch their tent with the one insurance company that can confidently help them protect their successes come what may,” he affirmed.