By Henry Uche

As part of its drive to continuously motivate its retail sales force, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly FBN Insurance Limited, recently rewarded outstanding members of the sales force at the 2022 MD/CEO Ember Championship and The Retail Annual Competition (TRAC) held in Jos, Plateau State.

A statement delivered by Bankole Banjo, Senior Marketing Services Coordinator for Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Sanlam Life boasts of a potent sales force with thousands of vibrant men and women all over Nigeria.

According to the insurer, the sales force is in different categories ranging from Financial Advisors to Area Sales Managers.

Commenting, the Executive Director, Retail Distribution, Sanlam Life Insurance, Odinakachi Umekwe, commended the efforts of the retail team for the outstanding performances they put forward despite the macroeconomic headwinds of the year 2022.

Umekwe said; “Our sales champions all over Nigeria have sold insurance under the most challenging environment to ensure the company stays ahead in the retail space. This TRAC ceremony is to adequately recognize and reward the overall top sales men and women for the year and motivate others to strive for more.”

The Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam Life, Tunde Mimiko, presented a brand-new Hyundai Accent car to the overall winner of the 2022 TRAC Award (Financial Advisors category) to Agene Jacob Israel. Winners in other categories got cash prizes, return tickets to United States of America, a trip to Dubai as well as training opportunity at the South African Business School, University of Stellenbosch.

Receiving his award, an elated Agene Jacob Israel, thanked his Manager, Vivian Ibeawuchi, for encouraging him, and also the Management of Sanlam Life Insurance for the kind gesture. “I am so happy to be the overall winner this year. This award is proof that, indeed, hard work pays. I thank my supervisor, Vivian Ibeawuchi, for her support and words of encouragement. Winning would have been impossible without her guidance. I also appreciate the Management of Sanlam Life Insurance for boosting our confidence to do better with this award, year in, year out,” Agene said.

Speaking on the second set of awards, the ED, Retail, Odinakachi Umekwe, reiterated that the MD/CEO Ember Championship was designed to push new premiums and increase persistency between September and December of every year. “We know how tough it could be to get people to buy insurance, especially as the year ends. To encourage sales and get new businesses, this competition was set up to reward the Sales Area that meets certain sales criteria during this period,” he said.

For ease of administration of the award, the country was divided into Areas. Abuja Area won the best performing Area while Benin and Enugu came second and third respectively for the period under review.

Presenting the winning Area with a cash reward and a giant trophy for its effort and exceptional performance, Mr. Mimiko commended the area and charged them to do more and retain the trophy next year for an even greater reward. He also promised to continue to adequately support them to ensure they meet their sales target just as he enjoined other areas to step up their performance in order to join the league of winners.

Also, as part of the company’s drive to enhance customer-management relationship and encourage a two-way feedback mechanism with its customers, the company held a ‘Customers’ Forum’ shortly before the retail award ceremony.

Commenting at the forum, one of the customers who pleaded anonymity said, “What I love about Sanlam Life Insurance is that they do not just promise, they also deliver. I introduced some of my friends and relations to Sanlam Life Insurance and we are all enjoying the services being rendered to us from time to time.

“Sanlam Life Insurance gives me peace of mind because they are always available to attend to us. I will continue to introduce more people to insure their trusts with this exceptional insurance company.”

Reacting to the glowing testimonials, the Senior Marketing Services Coordinator, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Bankole Banjo, expressed delight that the customers find the insurer a trusted ally. “We are humbled by the heart-warming comments coming from our esteemed customers. We are grateful and we promise to remain true to our commitment to help them live with confidence,” he said.