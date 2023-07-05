By Henry Uche, Lagos

Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited has launched *1056#; a USSD Code of Confidence that allows customers access to speedy resolution of third-party insurance claims in cases of road emergencies. This cutting-edge solution is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The Code (*1056#) is Sanlam’s way of providing seamless and customer-centric solutions to a number of challenges customers encounter while seeking claims in case of any eventuality. With this new feature, Sanlam aims to enhance the claims experience for its valued customers by eliminating needless paperwork and unnecessary delays.

A statement signed by its Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager, Ajibola Liyide, confirmed that customers can now use the simple and user-friendly *1056# USSD code on their mobile phones to initiate instant third-party claims. “The process is quick and hassle-free, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance and support during unexpected events and accidents involving third parties” the statement reads.

Commenting, the Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Ltd, Bode Opadokun, who expressed excitement affirmed, “We are delighted to introduce this Code of Confidence which revolutionizes the way our customers can access third-party claims.

“We know the importance of convenience and speed in the claims process. With this innovative service, we aim to provide our customers with a seamless and efficient experience at any time of need.”

Liyide, affirmed, “The Code of Confidence service was designed to offer customers a hitch-free claims experience. By dialing *1056# on their mobile phones, customers gain access to a simple prompt that guides them through the claims process.

“The user-friendly interface allows customers to provide essential details and initiate their claims swiftly and conveniently, ensuring they receive timely assistance. This can be done from any MTN line.”

He added that the Code is available to all Sanlam Nigeria motor policyholders, making it accessible to its wide range of customers. The service is part of Sanlam’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology and innovation to enhance the customer experience and provide timely support.