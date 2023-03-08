By Henry Uche, Lagos

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility exertions, Sanlam Nigeria, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited, recently donated cash to support various activities of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare and the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria.

In a statement signed and delivered by Bankole Banjo, Senior Marketing Services Coordinator for Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd, the Managing Director/CEO of Sanlam Life, Tunde Mimiko, who acknowledged the good works of both organisations reiterated the continued support from Sanlam Nigeria, made this pledge while receiving officers of the Association.

“We appreciate the good work you are doing to support and care for those with special needs, so we are also extending our show of love in appreciation. We promise to continue in this light,” Mimiko said.

“As a brand whose overall drive is to help her stakeholders live with confidence, we understand the challenge associated with special needs people, and commit to always be that brand that stands by them, boosting their confidence and helping them lead a fulfilling life,” he added.

Reacting, the National Coordinator of the Association, Chidi Nwankwo, speaking on behalf of both NGOs, expressed his profound gratitude to the insurer for its show of love and kind support to the people living with disability.

“We appreciate Sanlam Nigeria for always standing by us and attending to our needs whenever they arise. We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love,” Nwankwo enthused.

Similarly, the Managing Director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Ltd, Bode Opadokun, also appreciated the members of staff of the Association and Foundation for going extra mile for mankind. “We appreciate your commitments. Please keep it up,” Opadokun charged.