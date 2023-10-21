By Henry Uche

The CEO Today Africa Awards celebrates exceptional leaders who are revolutionizing the business landscape in Africa. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to their industries. Bode Opadokun has been honored with the prestigious 2023 CEO Today Africa Award.

Bode Opadokun is an accomplished business leader and insurance mogul with a remarkable track record in the financial services sector and the Managing Director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited. Opadokun, emerging as the winner of this esteemed accolade, solidifies his position as a prominent figure in the African business community.

The selection process for the CEO Today Africa Awards was rigorous and comprehensive. A panel of industry experts carefully evaluates the nominees based on a range of criteria, including leadership skills, financial performance, innovation, strategic vision, and industry impact. The winners are chosen based on their exceptional achievements and their ability to inspire and lead their teams to success.

Opadokun is an insightful and versatile insurance professional with over three decades’ work experience in underwriting, marketing and executive managerial experience. His areas of expertise include general business and special risks, as well as agricultural insurance. Opadokun’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity has resulted in the development of disruptive products and services in the Nigerian insurance industry.

His forward-thinking approach has positioned him to stay ahead of the curve and drive success for himself and the organizations he leads. He led the Sanlam General Insurance business to be the first insurance company in Nigeria to use a dynamic USSD Code to resolve a motor insurance claim in less than 40 minutes.

This service is tagged, Code of Confidence. With a dial of *1056# on your phone, you can resolve your motor insurance claims in a few minutes.

While receiving the award, Opadokun said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the 2023 CEO Today Africa Awards”

He appreciated everyone and dedicated the award to the staff members of Sanlam General Insurance who have been making the organization thrive. Other notable winners of the award from Nigeria are the CEO, First Pension Custodian, Oloruntimilehin George, and the CEO, BUA Cement, Yusuf Haliru Binju.