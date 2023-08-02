By Henry Uche

In a bid to deepen financial inclusion and aid appreciation for insurance services across businesses and individuals, Sanlam Nigeria recently launched the #ProudMoments campaign to reassure its policy holders of bountiful buffers as need arises.

The Marketing Services Coordinator- Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, Bankole Banjo, confirmed this to newsmen in Lagos, stressing that the campaign (with visuals shot in strategic locations in Nigeria) centered on the need to protect the things that matter through insurance.

The campaign advocates resilience and grit as critical ingredients required to achieve success. It maintained that the creative delivery highlighted a clear theme around celebrating genuine success whether personal, professional or organisational while emphasising the need to put in place adequate protection for same.

At the launch, the MD/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Mimiko, restated the company’s unstinting commitment to promoting well-intentioned living that encourages success stories and celebrates individuals who are constantly challenging themselves to promote a healthy, vibrant and secured future.

“Success means different things to different people. For some, it is getting that new car, moving into a new home or even starting a business. With #ProudMoments, we are leading the conversation around putting adequate buffer, more protection around your success indicators. We are promoting a confident and secure future with diverse resources that covers all aspect of human living ranging from car, properties, health, education and life itself,” he said.

He added “Our #ProudMoments campaign therefore is an exciting creative endeavor that succinctly demonstrates how our most valuable achievements are worth protecting because they are source of our pride, a testament to our commitment to live a more qualitative life.”

Similarly, MD/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance, Mr. Bode Opadokun, reiterated Sanlam Nigeria’s continuous efforts to celebrating individuals’ achievements and successes, connecting its drive to creating an environment that appreciates lasting impact and legacy through insurance. “Insurance is a promise; a promise to deliver stated support when pre-covered losses occur.

“For every individual who seeks success, our #ProudMoments campaign represents one of the ways by which we remind them to pitch their tent with one insurance company that can confidently help them protect their successes come what may.” he affirmed.