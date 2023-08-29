From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

An NGO, Angel Support Foundation (ASF), has announced the establishment of over 80 Environmental, Health and Hygiene clubs in schools across the eight Council Wards of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The clubs, according to the NGO, are part of its efforts to strengthen solid waste management systems and improve environmental sanitation in schools and communities in the state’s capital.

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of ASF, Mrs. Mary Kuma disclosed this in Makurdi, on Tuesday, saying the intervention was carried out under the Strengthening Waste Management Systems for Sustainable Environment Project, (SWAMSEP), implemented by ASF in the area of environment with the second phase already being implemented.

According to her, the goals of the project included to “strengthen solid waste management systems and improve environmental sanitation for 16,000 beneficiaries (women, girls, men and boys) in the eight Council Wards of Makurdi LGA in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Water and Sanitation).”

Kuma disclosed that the organisation was also in conversations with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and the government with regards to allocating an official dumpsite in the state where all the waste collected would be channeled and sorted for recycling.

She said “the concept for the project was derived from our Community Led Climate Action Project (CLCAP) phases I & II during which our baseline survey revealed a huge gap in schools and communities in the area of solid waste management.

“In the first phase of the project, the project interfaced with 176 community leaders/representatives from 40 communities and Teachers from 80 schools through a town hall advocacy meeting on solid waste management in communities and schools.

“124 stakeholders from government agencies and private waste management enterprises participated in a roundtable discussion during which the waste management frameworks in the state were discussed along with challenges which led to the absence of private waste managers.

“This discussion was aimed at creating an atmosphere in which private waste managers can re-enter the scene as the business of waste cannot be handled by the government alone.

“Sensitization rallies were also conducted to raise and create awareness on plastic recycling and solid domestic waste management. 11 monthly cleanup campaigns were held and the team supported community members in clearing unofficial dumpsites within communities across the eight Council Wards in Makurdi LGA; 589 persons participated in this exercise.

“The team also held review meetings with the Green Task Force members within communities during which they discussed challenges and gave recommendations on how to improve the impact of the project within the community.”

Mrs. Kuma noted that with the intervention “80 Environment, Health and Hygiene clubs were established in schools across the eight Council Wards on the project; club sessions held weekly and participants learn about the environment and how to properly dispose solid waste in schools.

“And Beat Plastic Challenge was also organized with over 200 students; during this challenge, students were guided to create useful items from plastic. 3,456 pet bottles were collected and used to build an Eco-brick toilet; 933 persons participated in the construction and commissioning of the toilet in UBE Junior Secondary School, Kanshio.”