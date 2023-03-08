From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, a close associate of the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa, has said the federal lawmaker may be pushed to contest for the position of the Senate President by other lawmakers from the zone.

The associate of the senator, who pleaded not to be named, stated this in Abuja.

The source, who is a former member of the House of Representatives also explained that the senator, who is the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, would declare his ambition whenever the All Progressives Congress zones the various presiding and principal offices.

He expressed hope that the APC would zone the Senate Presidency to the North Central geopolitical zone.

The source also disclosed that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, will not work against zoning the Senate Presidency to the North Central zone.

He said Abdullahi would not also mind doing anything that will promote the emergence of a President of the Senate from the North Central geo-political zone and by extension pave the way for Musa’s emergence.

He said: “Once the office is a zone to North Central Senator Musa will run for the office of the Senate President. We hope and pray that the All Progressives Congress would zone the office to the North Central zone because the zone has proven to be an APC stronghold especially Niger State which gave the highest votes in the zone.

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu will be interested in the emergence of Sani Musa as the next Senate President and he would not mind sacrificing his appointment to make that happen.”

On a possible clash of Musa’s ambition with that of the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, being his friend and leader, the source said, “Lawan and Musa are from different zones hence no clash of interest if the party comes out with zoning formula.”

He said: “As we speak, I do not think Senator Lawan is longer going to contest the office of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.”

Asked what would happen if the party failed to zone the office to the North Central zone, the source said, “Senator Musa would contest for the position of the Deputy Senate President if zoned.

“He is already talking to his colleagues and close associates about his ambition,” the source added.

Musa has joined other contestants like Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Abdulaziz Yari, David Umahi and Adams Oshiomhole, who are all said to be eyeing the top position.

Musa is one of the most popular senators in the 9th Assembly because of the importance of his commitment to his colleague’s majority of whom he interacts with, virtually on daily basis.

He is popularly known as “313” among his colleagues, narrowly missed being the National Chairman of the APC before President Buhari and other leaders of the party appealed to the aspirants to step down for Senator Adamu Abdullahi.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that Musa was the favoured candidate of Asiwaju Tinubu for the APC National Chairmanship then.