By Chinenye Anuforo

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, two innovative smartphone that advance Samsung Galaxy’s commitment to designing awesome mobile experienes.

These additions to the popular Galaxy A series will help users shoot steady and crisp videos, see clearly even in bright conditions, and do more of the things they love with battery life that lasts more than two days.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said T.M. Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G deliver stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities. Whether users want to capture the perfect selfie or connect through super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 offers astonishing detail thanks to its 32MP front camera.

The new smartphones produce video with amazing clarity, combatting shakiness and blur with improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS). Even with unsteady hands or when filming on the go, users can be confident about capturing awesome content. For adventures after dark and in low light conditions, Night mode helps users to capture more detail by broadening the camera’s pixel size.

Users can also now remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in Galaxy A series, thanks to the enhanced editing tools.

Both devices feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4-inch on the Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch on the Galaxy A34 5G. Both displays have been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight. With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximize the smartphone lifecycle.

Enhanced mobile experiences rely on advanced security. With Samsung Knox, data is kept under lock and key with defence-grade mobile security. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G give users access to the Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easy to see how apps are tracking data and enables simple ways to stop unwanted data collection. When users want to share important files that contain sensitive or personal information with the ultimate level of privacy and control, there’s Private Share.

This enables users to share files only to designated recipients within time limits and with screenshots disabled.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to provide seamless connectivity between devices. Users can get 100GB of cloud storage and easily back up photos to OneDrive with a six month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic , accessible on the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in three color options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome White.

The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Three color options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G from March, 2023.