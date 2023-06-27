Samsung, consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of Galaxy A14 5G. This latest addition to the popular Galaxy A series is aimed at offering a complete package of Galaxy’s innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible to everyone, especially to Airtel Nigeria customers.

The device was unveiled in an exclusive partnership with Airtel Nigeria, during the latter’s 5G service launch in Lagos.

Charles Lee, the managing director, Samsung Nigeria, said Samsung has been driving 5G adoption globally with its widest portfolio of 5G devices, and it is ready to replicate the feat in Nigeria.

He said, with the launch of Galaxy A14 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country.

According to the Samsung MD, the Galaxy A14 5G showcases Samsung’s premium design and this comes with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery.

“Starting at a net effective price of just N122,000, the device will be instrumental in driving Airtel’s mission of ‘re-imaging with 5G’ and accessible to everyone,” said Lee.

Earlier in this speech, Carl Cruz, the CEO of Airtel Nigeria, thanked Samsung for partnering with the network to democratize 5G accessibility and affordability in the country.

The Airtel CEO said that 5G was not meant to be out of reach to the masses.

“We are here to democratize 5G. Our research entails customers with a 10 times faster speed network with low latency and no lag; to connect more users, 8K streaming, available to iOS and Andriod devices. So, we are offering the most affordable 5G router with N30,000 offer, and partnering with Samsung A14 5G model to deliver the most affordable 5G handset in the country”, he said.

Also speaking, Chika Nnadozie, Head Marketing PR, Samsung Nigeria, said that Galaxy A14 5G showcases Galaxy’s signature design philosophy for a premium feel in mid-segment products. The laser pattern back cover enhances the stunning design and the flat linear camera housing creates a seamless unibody silhouette.

“Galaxy A14 5G will come in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. Nigerians can start to preorder the device now and be assured of massive gifts”, Nnadozie said.

Solomon Osibeluwo, Master Trainer MX, Samsung Nigeria, said Galaxy A14 5G comes with 6.6” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling. The edge-to-edge Infinity-V display offers a large screen experience to consumers to explore and create content.

On the battery life, he said, Galaxy A14 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, with up to two days of power. The sleeping app management feature puts apps to sleep and prevents them from running in the background so you can focus on the apps you use most often.

“For the camera, Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera. The high-resolution camera allows users to capture the finest details and ensure social media-ready pictures every time”.

“Galaxy A14 5G’s Private Share feature allows users to securely share photos and videos using blockchain technology with other Galaxy users. It comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades, making it a future-ready smartphone.

Galaxy A14 5G is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor for smooth performance and enhanced multitasking and protected by Knox Security.