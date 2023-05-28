By Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, yesterday commissioned an Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Center in Zaria, Kaduna State by the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He was accompanied by the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and Members of the Zazzau Emirate Council.

The Transportation Minister lauded NIMASA for several other projects it has delivered in the last few years.

The Minister in his keynote address, said; “The significance of what we are doing today to build human capacity for various sectors of our economy can never be over-emphasized because as a government, we have to be responsible for creating an enabling environment that will encourage our students in their journey towards learning and achieving the required skills which will eventually add value to our national development.”

“Once again as an Agency of the government, NIMASA has displayed to Nigerians and indeed the whole world that the Agency is a socially responsible organization and that the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government to tackle poverty through human capacity development remains unwavering.”

“More importantly, the skill acquisition centre does not only serve as a place of learning, but it also further strengthens our resolve for eliminating and eradicating the out-of-school children that the Federal Government continues to settle, and I assure you, this centre would have a direct positive effect on the Federal Government’s drive to reduce and ultimately eliminate the current challenge of out-of-schoolchildren.”

“Furthermore, the best and most important aspect of learning is through practical experience and the set-up of this skill acquisition centre will be all-encompassing with a great learning experience that would ensure every student that passes through this centre becomes a master of a specialized art that would add to our economic growth.”

The Minister, without living any stone unturned, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the impact he has made on Nigerians.

He said; “I would not end this presentation without commending President Muhammadu Buhari who has continuously ensured that the Federal Ministry of Transportation receives all the support that would ensure we make the needed changes to bring positive impact in the lives of Nigerians; An example of this is what we are witnessing today.”

“I must commend the unwavering support of our royal father, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, for his fatherly role and ensuring the entire Zazzau Emirates key into this project. May Allah Bless you, sir.

The Emir in his remark thanked the Federal Government for such a laudable project and appreciated the DG NIMASA for remembering home.

In conclusion, the Minister prayed to God to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Kaduna State Government and the Zazzau Emirate.