By Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has commissioned new NIMASA Abuja zonal office.

Sambo while giving his opening remarks said the role of the NIMASA cannot be understated in the delivery of Nigeria’s economic potential.

He added that there is a strong need to put in place strategic and tangible structures that will yield quantifiable and intangible dividends in the years to come.

“I am delighted to commission the NIMASA Abuja Zonal Office today, May 16, 2023, here in the Diplomatic Zone of the Central Area, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory. As a nation at the cusp of an Economic Renaissance, with boundless opportunities in its Maritime Domain, the role of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency cannot be understated in the delivery of Nigeria’s economic potential.

“However, for us as a nation to achieve our potential, there is a strong need to put in place strategic and tangible structures that will yield quantifiable and intangible dividends in the years to come.

“As we flag off the Commissioning of all Completed Projects by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, what will become apparent for all to see is the intentionality, commitment and focus of the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that the proper foundation is put in place so that as a people, we can continuously build towards a greater tomorrow,” he added.

“Today, we are gathered here to commission the newly acquired NIMASA Abuja Zonal Office. At the same time, there may be those who will raise questions about the need for a Maritime Administration to secure an office in Abuja, where there is no ocean.

“But I assure you that the acquisition of this office is not to fulfil another bureaucratic justification but due to the responsibilities and functions that the zonal office plays in discharging NIMASA’s mandate.

“The Abuja Zonal Office serves as the nexus point between the NIMASA and the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Assembly, and all other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as critical stakeholders like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), amongst others,” he said.

According to him, the Abuja Zonal Office further oversees the operations of the NIMASA’s Lokaja Safety Base, thereby playing a pivotal role in delivering the Agency’s regulatory responsibilities on safety matters in our inland waterways.

Therefore, he said due to the strategic role the Abuja Zonal Office plays, it became imperative to establish a permanent station as several limiting factors encumber the current office from the restrictive nature of operating from a rented property, limiting NIMASAs ability to restructure and modify the facility to meet exigencies necessary to increase productivity, to the long-term financial implications of paying exorbitant rents.

“Apart from the reduction of cost of governance, the New Abuja Zonal Office will serve as the centrepiece of government relations on matters with bilateral and Multilateral implications on International Trade and Cooperation, as such, enable the Agency to host Foreign Diplomats and other key Maritime Stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory, thereby helping the Agency speedily achieve its mandate especially when they need to reach out to the different arms of Government.

He stated that all these factors have led to the acquisition of the New Abuja Zonal Office and serve as further proof of the growth in capacity of the NIMASA due to its deepened role in the economic development of Nigeria.

“As the supervisory Ministry, our support for NIMASA and the expansion of the maritime sector has been and will continue to be immense, and we are happy that the ripple effects of the support cuts across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“We remain committed to our oversight function as we continue to create the enabling operational regimes for the Agencies and Departments under the FMOT. This project is, therefore, a pointer to our determination in that regard.

“At this juncture, it is important to appreciate the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari GCFR, the Vice President, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, and all the members of the Federal Executive Council for approving the procurement of the New Abuja Zonal Office

“Furthermore, l acknowledge and commend the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, the Board of the Agency, members of the Executive Management, Top Management and Staff of NIMASA, and their contractors Messrs. Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited for the successful delivery of this project which will no doubt serve the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is now my pleasure to commission this project for improved service delivery and economic development. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.