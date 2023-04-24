• 7 burnt, 14 injured in auto crash

No fewer than seven people were burnt to death while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred around OPIC on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, yesterday.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, explained that the incident occurred at 10:45am yesterday.

The FRSC spokesperson said the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure, which led to loss of control, adding that the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames. She said 22 people were involved in the accident which comprised seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children.

Okpe added that 14 people were injured – four men, five women, two male children and three female children. The FRSC public education officer said the seven people burnt to death were two men, three women and two children.

“The vehicle involved in the accident had the registration number BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured were taken to the Lagos State Accident Emergency centre, Ojota, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue, Sagamu.

She commiserated with the families of the victims while also advising motorists to shun speed and always have a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.