• Govs, Sultan, Abdulsalami, Oba of Benin, Peter Obi, Emenike, others harp on national unity, sacrifice, forgiveness

From Ndubuisi Orji, Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, Tony Osauzo, Benin and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed dismay over alleged anti-people policies by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led Federal Government without verifiable plans for relief for the people and urged Muslims to pray for the triumph of justice and the will of Almighty Allah in the affairs of Nigeria

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, commended Nigerians for the resilence, amidst harrowing economic situation.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, it urged them to use it to pray fervently for the triumph of justice and the Will of the Almighty Allah in the affairs of the nation.

He urged them to use the occasion to reinforce their patience, hope and trust in God in spite of the prevailing economic, social and security challenges confronting the nation.

He also urged Nigerians not to allow the hardship and present challenges to make them lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir.

He said that the period called for selflessness, absolute trust and submission to the will, authority and command of Allah in all issues of life.

“Our Party is deeply worried by the worsening economic crisis, astronomical increase in cost of essential goods and services, collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country.

“It is saddening that on an occasion like this, millions of Nigerians are observing the period in frustration as they cannot afford the basic necessities to celebrate with their loved ones. Many cannot express their affection by traveling to visit or even sharing with their family members and friends all because of hardship and insensitive policies imposed by the APC government.

“The PDP however urges Nigerians not to despair but use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further unite in love, support and care for one another at this critical time.”

•Mbah visits Muslim community, promises inclusive govt

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has recommitted to his campaign promises, stressing that Enugu metropolis would begin to enjoy pipe borne water again within the next 150 days.

This was even as the Muslim faithful in the state commended him for tackling insecurity head-on, adding that they were impressed that he identified and celebrated with the entire Muslim Ummah.

Describing Enugu as a foremost cosmopolitan city in Nigeria, Mbah said: “You are an integral part of us. When you are celebrating, we are celebrating, and when you are in pains, we are also in pains because in Enugu State, we are one people.

“You will see in Enugu people from the North, West, Middle Belt, and the Niger Delta that the umbilical cords of their great grandparents were buried in our soil.

“So, as we are getting ready to constitute our government, you can be sure that you are all going to feel a sense of belonging and being part of this government.

Mbah reiterated that the ban on Monday sit-at-home had come to stay because it was not in the character of the Igbo people, whom he described as highly industrious and enterprising, to sit at home on the most productive day of the week.

He commended the Muslim, Northern, Yoruba, and other ethnic communities in Enugu for their support during the campaigns and their maximum cooperation with his administration, especially in the war against insecurity.

He promised the immediate renovation of the primary and secondary schools at the Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, to ensure that the students attend school in a safe and conducive environment.

On his campaign promises, he said: “We are mindful of all our campaign promises. They are hung by bedpost like an almanac. So, I am reminded of them everyday I wake up.”

•Peter Obi sues for peace, unity, love for one another

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has celebrated the Eid-al-Adha with the Anambra Muslim Community in Onitsha while calling on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and brotherly love.

Obi, who was visited, in his residence, by the leaders of Anambra Muslim Community, said he decided to celebrate with the Muslim community in Anambra to show the brotherly love and unity that should exist among Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, political or religious belief, and to start fulfilling his promise of helping to renovate the Awka and Onitsha mosques.

During Obi’s visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities in April, he promised to support them in renovating their place of worship, which was no longer in good condition.

Obi used the opportunity of the visit to start fulfilling the promise as he presented both Awka and Onitsha Muslim Communities with cheques worth millions of Naira to commence with the renovation projects.

Speaking at the event, Obi said, “We are all Nigerians, and we will continue to live as one irrespective of our religious or political beliefs. What we owe each other is brotherly love and care, so we can live in peace and unity as a nation. We have no other nation but Nigeria and we must make it work.

“I know that times are difficult for everybody in the country, but if we rise above our religious, political and ethnic divisions, we will be able to surmount our challenges in unity. We will not give up on our nation, but continue to work for a New Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.”

In his words of appreciation, the Sarki of Awka Muslim Community, Alhaji Garba Haruna said they were thrilled by Obi’s simplicity and consistency.

He said Obi has, once again, demonstrated that he is a truly detribalised Nigerian, by making out time to mark their Sallah celebration with them.

Aside the cheques, Obi gave them other material gifts to celebrate the festival.

•Oborevwori, Diri, Emenike seek prayers for Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the Islamic faithful to emuºlate Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Holy Prophet

The governor said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to continue to embrace peaceful co-existence, show love and care to one another irrespective of their religion or tribe.

Oborevwori called on Muslims and indeed Nigerians to continue praying for the peace and progress of the nation.

The governor assured of a peaceful celebration in the state as the government was in touch with security agencies to ensure that they celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has urged Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion to renew their faith in their creator and in the unity of the country.

The governor, who noted that Eid-el-Kabir is a feast of love, selflessness and sacrificial giving, urged Muslims and other citizens of the state to continue to live in peace and unity.

“Love is the highest form of virtue. The Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a time to reflect on and manifest it.

“I urge our Muslim brothers to renew their faith in God Almighty and in the unity of our country as I congratulate them on the auspicious celebration.

“My administration has guaranteed the right environment for peaceful co-existence in the state and will continue to ensure citizens live, do business and work without hindrance, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“We will continue to place priority on the peace and security of the state as part of our social contract with citizens, while everyone is expected to be law-abiding.”

In his goodwill message, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, called on Muslims to sustain the spirit of making sacrifices for the good of the nation as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

Emenike, who made the call in his Sallah message to Muslims, implored them to continue to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria.

He tasked them to look deeper into the essence of the Eid-el Kabir and apply its significance to their obligations to the Nigerian nation and to fellow citizens irrespective of tribe and religion.

“You are commemorating an event rooted in willingness to sacrifice as an act of obedience; this, therefore, is a call for every Nigerian to put the nation first in every course of action, policy or legislation,” he said.

The Abia APC leader noted that Nigerians have been making sacrifices for the growth of their fatherland any time they were called upon to do so. Nonetheless, he added that they should not get weary as the job of nation building is not done yet.

“The realisation that our dear country has not attained the height we all crave for should spur us not to relent in making the necessary sacrifices to build a nation of our dream,” he said.

Emenike, renowned development economist, was quick to point out that the collective sacrifices needed for national growth does not exempt any class of people.

•Sultan, Oba of Benin task leaders on improved security, forgiveness

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has urged Nigerian leaders to do more to improve the nation’s security.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims on Wednesday in Sokoto, Abubakar also urged Nigerians to pray more for the leaders to succeed.

“Our prayers are always key toward the success of the leaders. We should sustain the tempo in order for them to succeed in the tasks ahead.

“Government should be more committed to strengthening security. Security remains the bedrock of any societal development. As such, strengthening it will enable us to excel,” he said.

On his part, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, enjoined Muslim faithful to pray for forgiveness of sins of mankind and bring peace upon our dear country, Nigeria and reflect on the tenets of the Islamic religion as encapsulated in the Holy Qur’an.

Besides, he urged Muslims to use their personal devotion and worship to pray to God to grant the nation’s leaders good health, wisdom and the political will to salvage the nation through virtues of diligence that inspire hard work from economic morass to greater heights.

The Benin monarch also prayed to “Almighty God and our ancestors for the growth and development of our dear country.”

•Abdulsalami harp on peace

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Deputy Governor of Niger, Mr Yakubu Garba, have urged Nigerians to embrace peace, describing it as a “panacea” for sustainable development.

They spoke with newsmen shortly after the two Rakat prayers at the Eid Prayer Ground in Minna.

Abdulsalami also called on all Nigerians to do what was best for the country in line with the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

•Army Chief Imam urges love as prerequisite for sacrifice

Lt.-Col. Husein Eleje, Chief Imam of 82 Division of Nigerian Army has urged Nigerians to imbibe love as a prerequisite for all genuine sacrifices.

Eleje said this in his homily at the special Eid-el-Kabir Prayer at the Eid Prayer Ground at the Military Cantonment, Abakpa in Enugu.

He said there was need for love and genuine sacrifice for peace and progress to reign in the country.

According to him, everyone of us must give love to our neighbours, people around, to the community, entire society and even to animals within our vicinity.

“The love, which brings accommodation and tolerance, must be extended to everything Almighty Allah has created,” he said.

Eleje, who is the Director of Islamic Affairs in the Division, noted that “love is a very strong instrument to unite all humans, especially Nigerians as a nation.

“When love exists, there will not be quarrelling, fighting, hatred, and opposition between people or groups. Love remains a strong instrument to make any one to forget his or her difference with another.

“If we imbibe and live in love and understanding, Nigerians will not remember race, nation and tribe. We have the spirit to do things in common.

The chief imam also said genuine love leads to genuine sacrifice, where people prefer to see to the good and wellbeing of others before attending to their own needs or desires.

“It is only when you love someone or humanity; you can actually accommodate and tolerate people around you even when they offend you as well as attend to the interest of others and solve their challenges.”