From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has deployed over 40,000 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement, the 40,000 personnel, including those deployed for the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure and joint operations will be sent to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

The CG charged all heads of formations to leave no stone unturned in ensuring effective security coverage of the country.

He urged them to increase their level of vigilance and be highly sensitive to their environment especially during the festive period to avoid unpleasant surprises from the enemies of the country.

“You must be on top of your game. Be very vigilant and highly sensitive to your environment because we are not going to take chances”, CG said.

He charged various commands to be proactive, stating that, to achieve greater results, an intelligent-driven approach must be adopted to nip crime in the bud.

“Be proactive and make sure you engage intelligent-driven strategies.

“This will help to get credible information about intended plans of criminal elements, so we can crush them before they strike”, Audi stated.

The corps helmsman directed nationwide deployment to every nook and cranny of the country and to man strategic locations such as places of worship, recreation centres, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, and all the locations of critical infrastructure and national assets in different states.

He warned all zonal commanders to effectively coordinate the formations under them to prevent any breach of peace.

“All special forces of the corps must be fully engaged during the Sallah celebration to guarantee the safety of lives of our people.

“I will hold zonal commanders responsible and state commandants accountable for any breach of peace in any state during the Eid el-Kabir celebration and beyond”, CG warned.

Audi congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President and all Muslim faithfuls in the country on this year’s Sallah celebration.

He called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for peace, unity and success of the new administration in achieving growth, development and renewed hope for the masses.

He charged all personnel to cooperate and synergise with other security agencies on the field to achieve results in the war against Nigeria’s enemies.