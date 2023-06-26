As Muslim faithful prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, prices of rams and basic food commodities in various markets across Nigeria have led to widespread lamentation among Nigerians.

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark the ceremony. Muslim faithful traditionally sacrifice rams during the Eid-el-Kabir Festival, but surveys revealed that the spike in prices has made it more difficult for people to afford it.

Different market surveys conducted in various states of the federation, yesterday, showed that the situation is similar in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Kaduna, and Borno. Other states where traders and customers have bemoaned the high prices include Yobe, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Bayelsa, Kastina, Lagos Oyo and Ilorin.

Apart from price hike of rams, the rising costs of food commodities have also contributed to the financial burden faced by many Nigerians. Sellers are also bemoaning low patronage.

Increased prices and low patronage have created a challenging situation for both buyers and sellers. The price increase has been attributed to factors such as the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, high cost of transportation of goods from the hinterland to the cities, among others.

Ondo

Mr. Muriana Balogun, ram seller in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, attributed the high cost of rams to subsidy removal, said the prices of livestock were lower in 2022, compared to 2023.

“Now, prices of rams vary. Some go for N100,000, N250,000 and N320,000, respectively, depending on the size, while the least one is N50,000,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, another ram seller at Shasha Market, Oba-Ile, Akure, said selling prices were determined by cost price and the cost of transportation from the north.

“We are only selling based on the cost price of the rams we bought because transport fare is a bit higher now. People are not coming to buy like other years due to the price. We did not increase the prices arbitrarily.”

Mr. Muslim Adewale, another ram seller in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo, said the price of ram has almost doubled when compared to 2022. He urged ram sellers, particularly those who are Muslims, to sell their animals at affordable cost during Eid-Kabir, as part of good deeds in seeking God’s blessings.

“The size of ram I bought last year for N60,000 is now being sold between N95,000 and N110,000.

“I doubt if the high cost is due to the fuel subsidy removal. The cost of transporting a ram from Kano to Ikare cannot be more than N10,000. As at last year, it was between N5,000 and 7,000.

Also, Mrs. Christiana Ologunde, rice seller in the same market stated that a 50kg bag of Nigerian rice was sold at N28,500 in 2022, while the 25kg bag was sold at N14,000, while same product is now sold for N36,000 and N19,000 respectively.

Ologunde, however, said the fuel subsidy removal had no pronounced effect on the commodity, noting that “prices had gone up before the fuel subsidy was removed”.

According to her, patronage had been low because of the frequent increase in prices.

Ekiti

In Ekiti, Alhaji Abubakar Meleh, who sells foodstuff and rams at Shasha Market in Ado-Ekiti, said a big ram was sold for N200,000 last year, but now N250,000 or more.

“As it is currently, a medium sized ram is now N180,000, but was N120,000 last year, and small rams range between N50,000 and N100,000, depending on the size.

“We have limited stock of ram this year, compared to last year because there isn’t much money in circulation in the country,” Meleh said.

Also, Yomi Ayorinde, frozen food seller in the same market, who said price of a carton of frozen fish had only increased slightly, noted that there would be a further increase in prices in few days because of the Sallah celebration.

Another trader, who sells yam at Okesa market, Mrs Aina Ogunyemi, said 100 tubers of yam was sold for N150,000, while five tubers of yam was sold for between N5,000 and N6,000 depending on the size of the yam.

She said yam was expensive now since the new yam was not yet abundant in the market.

A pepper seller, Mrs Elizabeth Olawale, said a basket of tomatoes was now between N58,000 to N60,000, as against N45,000.

“The small basket of hot pepper (scotch bonnet) that we were buying for N5,000 and N6,000 is now N10,000. Bawa (cayenne pepper) is now N30,000 a basket, as against N26,000 we used to buy it before, “she said.

A vegetable oil seller, Alhaja Zekinat Ayoola, said a five-litre gallon of King’ s vegetable oil was now N15,000, while five litres of Golden Penny vegetable oil now cost N9,000.

Lagos

Shoppers at some markets in Lagos State, which include Mile 12, Karu and Ajah, also expressed concerns over the astronomical increase in prices of foodstuff and animal proteins, describing the 2023 situation as the highest in the last seven years.

An average large size ram ranged from N150,000 to N600,000 against the N80,000 to N150,000 in the same period last year.

Cows ranged between N350,000 to N1,200,000 this year against the N250,000 to N600,000 in 2022.

Mr. Femi Odusanya, spokesman, Mile 12 market, described the sales situation in the market as poor noting that the purchasing power of residents was almost nonexistent.

Odusanya said factors that contributed to the rising cost of foods include the increase in cost of premium motor spirit after the subsidy removal and poor investment in the agricultural value chain.

“Farmers and markets move goods with small trucks which are largely petrol powered instead of articulated vehicles.

“This is is so because many actors in the value chain do not have the financial capacity to buy diesel engined heavy trucks which ordinarily are cost effective for goods transportation.

“The inflationary cycle on goods and services is expected to continue due to the multiplier effects of fuel subsidy removal on the economy.

“Things are extremely expensive and government must do something about this particularly farm produce and stable farm commodities by investing heavily in the agriculture value chain to cushion the effects on poor Nigerians.

“If prices of agricultural goods and services are relatively stable; the people would appreciate it and be able to get the necessary nutrients they need instead of just barely surviving as they are currently doing,” he said.

Mrs. Folakemi Fatunde, said fear that accompanied shopping this year alone had resulted in high blood pressure for her.

She noted that with every passing day, as the cost of basic food items continue to soar.

A trader at Ajah Market, Madam Loveth Nwokedi, noted that sales had dwindled badly as people only bought what they needed for the day against the usual bulk buying of before.

She stated that asides perishable food items, soup condiments, vegetables, palm oil and ground nut oil had also soared by over 50 per cent.

She urged government to focus on the poor this period by augmenting their source of income with the necessary palliatives and social services needed to improve the standard of living.

Ilorin

The market survey also revealed that in Ilorin, markets along Fate Road and beside Shop Rite show traders complaining about the low patronage.

“Since we began Sallah sales two weeks ago, we have been selling only four to five animals daily. However, this week sale have been discouraging because we now hardly sell two animals in a day,” Omotosho Onimago, ram seller said.

Oyo

In Ibadan, at markets like the Bodija foodstuff market, Bodija Ram market, Sasa pepper market, and Akinyele and Alesiloye ram markets, the general complaint was that of how hard the times are.

One of the respondents, Aliu Sanda, herdsman said prices of cows had to go up because of the cost of transporting them from their places to town. Another ram seller, Muhammadu Kasim lamented the general hike in transport fares to corroborate Sandra’s argument, saying “this has made ram prices to be high”.

Alhaji Azeez Ademola, chairman of Oyo State Onion Sellers Association, also said prices of onions have now gone up.

“The bigger bag of onions is now N35,000, while the medium bag is now N23,000 and the small bag N20,000,” he said.

It is the same situation in Ogun State with the prices of commodities in markets within the metropolis having soared in comparison with those of the previous year.

At the popular Kara ram market along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, the normal hustle and bustle whenever the festival draws near was at a reduced state yesterday.

A ram dealer at the market, who identified himself simply as Muhammad, told NAN that ram prices rose sharply because the prices of other commodities had also gone up. Muhammad added that the cost of animal feeds and their treatment when they fall sick had also increased, thereby affecting the prices of the rams.

Benin

The development was not different in Benin as residents in the Edo State capital also lamented their inability to live within their earnings due to the recent hike in the price of fuel.

They expressed displeasure that the government did not make available palliative measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Mr Peter Osagie, a small-scale soap manufacturer, said though the removal of the subsidy was a welcome development, the increment on fuel prices was outrageous.

“Nigerians, especially the common man has gone through a lot in this first half of the year. First, it was the cashless policy where people couldn’t access their own money in the banks for businesses transactions.

“Now, people can access their money in the bank, but they cannot buy what they want. It is a terrible situation. For us in the business sector, we are managing to survive, prices of raw materials have skyrocketed.

“The price of a 20-litre gallon of red oil we used to buy for about N20,000 last year has gone up to N23,000. The prices of other soap making ingredients have also gone up,” he said.

Bayelsa

At Swali Ultra-Modern Market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, small-sized rams are being sold from a range of N100,000 to N150,000, and medium sizes are sold within the range of N200,000 to N300,000, while the big-sized rams sell in the range of N350,000 to N450,000

Muhammad Usman, ram dealer at the market, explained that apart from high transportation cost because of expenses such as diesel and the distance to Bayelsa, dealers incur expenses for the animal feeds and veterinary care when they fall sick, requiring injections and other medications.

Kaduna

In Kaduna, Malam Abubakar Lawal, ram seller, said, “a ram we bought at N40,000 in the village market last year is now N65,000, transportation has gone up as we now transport each ram at N2,500 as against N500 last year.

Malam Iro Liman, food item seller, said a bag of beans cost N47,000 as against N42,000 it was sold last year, while a measure bowl (mudu) cost N700 against the previous N600.

Mr. Abdullahi Adamu, said, “the ram I bought last year at N65,000 is now N100,000 and I just have N70,000, so, I picked a smaller one.”

Another customer, Hajiya Hauwa Muhammad, said she bought a ram at N95,000 adding that the ram was not as big as the one she sacrificed last year.

Zamfara

In Gasau, Zamfara State, the cost of transportation has also risen, which adds to the overall selling price. Similar price increases were observed for rice, with a 50kg bag of Nigerian rice selling for N28,500 in 2022 and now priced at N36,000.

Ram sellers nearly doubled the price compared to the previous year, with some rams being sold between N95,000 and N110,000, up from N60,000.

Different Ram sellers in Katsina State also expressed concern over what they described as low buyers of their animals compared to the previous years.

Malam Abubakar Adamu, one of the ram sellers along IBB way in Katsina metropolis, said the prices of rams this year had doubled the prices they bought last year.

Palliatives

Prof. Philip Olomola, dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said government needed to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on the masses.

Omolola, an economist added that one of the proactive measures which the Federal Government could take was price control of food items and essential commodities.

He added that incentives like palliatives, should be given to Nigerians, while current minimum wage should be reviewed upward.

Omolola, however, called on the citizenry to exercise patience with the Federal Government, adding that all its policies would yield positive results in the long run.

Mr. Waheed Saka, director of programmes, Center for Sustained Dialogue, said the hike in prices of commodities could not only be attributed to the fuel subsidy removal, but also to high inflation in the country.

As part of the effort to alleviate the burden of price increase on citizens, Mr. Olusola Ajala, Chairman, Odiolowo-Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, offered residents subsidised rams for Sallah.

The chairman said the ram subsidy was to help Muslim residents buy the sacrificial animal to fulfil their religious obligation during Sallah.

Mr. Sokunbi Lawal, a resident who purchased one of the rams, expressed gratitude to the council boss for the subsidy.

“I saw the advert on social media yesterday and decided to give it a try and I am lucky to be among the beneficiaries,” he told.

Another resident, Mrs. Oluwaranti Adepoju, also beneficiary, said that “If not for him, I am not sure I will be able to buy ram with the exorbitant amount it is selling at the market,” she said.

Malam Abdulrofeeu Aderoju, Chairman, Working Committee for the Chief Imams, Imams and Alfas in the council, said he was happy to have benefited from the opportunity, saying, “the subsidises rams for Muslims during Sallah and does same for the Christians with subsidised turkey and chicken during the Christmas season.”