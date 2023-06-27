By Emma Emeozor

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said leadership of Nigeria was one of the hardest challenges in life.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians released by Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari urged Nigerians to unite behind President Bola Tinubu.

He handed over power to Tinubu on May 29, 2023 following the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25.

“Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life and urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration to succeed and that leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”

Just as reports said he and Tinubu met in London at the weekend, President Tinubu’s aides had posted a photo of Buhari and Tinubu in a handshake in London. Tinubu returned to Lagos yesterday. At press time, it was not disclosed what the two leaders discussed during their meeting in London. Also, it was not disclosed when Buhari travelled to London.

Garba released Buhari’s Eid-el-Kabir message came a day after he explained reason his principal failed to remove fuel subsidy before leaving office.

The former presidential aide had explained that it was to avoid the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) losing the presidential election as an announcement of removal of fuel subsidy could have sparked public rage.