From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

Kalu, in a statement by his media office, stressed the need for the citizens to show more love, patriotism, respect for each other, and as well as engage in fervent prayers.

The deputy speaker, while urging Nigerians to remain patriotic and peace-loving, implored the citizens to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country. He also stressed the need for support for the less privileged in the society.

According to him, there is a need for Nigerians to be more tolerant of each other irrespective of religious, political or ethnic affinities.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, I urge Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to uphold lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which are the foundation of the festival, during and after the festivities. This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity and prosperity of the nation.

“I appeal to Nigerians to continue to positively supplement the efforts of the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure peace, unity and security of the nation.

“I am hopeful that the prayers that come with this great celebration will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria. I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a peaceful Sallah celebration, ” the deputy speaker stated.