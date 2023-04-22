Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has sent a goodwill message to all Muslims across the country following the conclusion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

In a statement, the company congratulates Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, wishing every one of them, a very happy Eid el-Fitr. It urged them to see the season as a time for worship, reconciliation and sober reflection.

“All Muslims should endeavour to take advantage of the celebration to promote the fear of God and piety. They should also embrace peace and live in harmony with fellow Nigerians irrespective of tribe, political persuasion or religion”. Glo added.

The company called on its subscribers to make use of the unique services on its network to stay in touch with friends, family and loved ones, assuring them of its commitment to the continued provision of innovative and affordable voice and data services during the Eid-el-Fitri holidays and beyond.