By Adewale Sanyaolu

Commuters going for Sallah celebration may not have a smooth ride as passengers may have been compelled to opt for the standing for the entire duration of the journey to Abeokuta, Daily Sun findings has revealed.

Passengers at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Train Station as at 3 56pm are battling with poor logistics arrangement by the management of Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Some of the passengers who spoke to Daily Sun in separate interviews said they may not have a choice other than standing to Abeokuta if they were to make the trip.

A passenger who identified himself as Mr. Adio Busari, said the situation is simply a case of overbooking on the part of NRC.

“Why should you make passengers stand from Lagos to Abeokuta. What stops them from halting sales of ticket when it is obvious they are overbooked