From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Ahead of the forth coming Sallah Celebrations in Kano State, no fewer than 5000 security personnel, including officers of the Nigeria Army, have embarked on a sensitization walk to assure the public on the security of the state.

A statement signed by the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa explained that the joint road walk was conducted by the police alongside the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Air Force, NCDSC, the FRSC and the rest of the security outfits in the state.

Kiyawa, a Superintendent of Police, added that the personnel converged at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata in the metropolis and proceeded on a 10 kilometer walk across parts of three local government areas in the state, namely Gwale, Municipal and Dala Local Government Areas.

Entitled “Special Operation of Show of Force” the police spokesman said they walked across Kofar Mata, Emir’s Palace Mosque, Godan Makama, Kofar Nasarawa to Gidan Radio among other areas.

Highlight of the walk, according to him included a turn taking public enlightenment sensitization engagement and speech delivered by each of the Public Relations Officers of the participating security agencies

In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Mohammed Usaini Gumal has enjoined the people of the state to be extraordinarily careful during the celebrations.

He, however, assured them that adequate preparations have been put in place for the safety, especially at the praying grounds and recreational centers in the state.

He advised worshipers to avoid carrying offensive objects that could trigger suspicion or apprehension while imploring them to be vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movement, persons or items to the nearest police station.

He also implored parents and guardians to prevail on their underaged children and unlicensed persons to avoid racing with motor vehicles, tricycles and motor cycles while going to the Eid praying grounds.