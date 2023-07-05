From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Fast-rising and gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter Kehinde Falade, popularly known as Saint Keliz, is about to make a remarkable comeback to the music scene with the long-anticipated project titled “Do no Disturb,”

Saint Keliz revealed his plans to reporters yesterday.

Saint Keliz announced the release date for his highly awaited single “Do Not Disturb.” Fans are now waiting down the days until they can may immerse themselves in the enchanting musical world that Saint Keliz is about to reveal, in an exciting disclosure.

Saint Keliz has constantly pushed artistic limits, with an ever-growing fan following and a reputation for delivering soul-stirring music. “Do Not Disturb,” his latest invention, promises to wow listeners with its captivating melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. The song’s title, “Do Not Disturb,” alludes to the artist’s goal to transport fans into a place where they can escape the noise of daily life and submit to the magnetic power of music.

Saint Keliz is known for his emotive tracks that resonate with audiences deeply. “Do Not Disturb” is expected to be a sonic masterpiece, with the artist’s attention to detail, unique musical vision, and dedication to his craft.

Working with a talented team of producers, musicians, and engineers, Saint Keliz has poured his heart and soul into crafting the perfect audio landscape for the track. The captivating blend of innovative beats, intricate instrumentals, and powerful vocals promises to create a melodic tapestry that leaves a lasting impression.

As the release date approaches, Saint Keliz has been exciting fans by dropping hints on his social media platforms, including sneak peeks from recording sessions and snippets of the single.

The announcement has ignited the excitement of his dedicated fan base and industry insiders, who are eagerly waiting to see what Saint Keliz has in store.

The release of “Do Not Disturb” is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene and cement Saint Keliz’s status as a gifted artist.

Fans are advised to mark their calendars, follow Saint Keliz’s social media platforms for updates, and prepare for a musical journey curated by Saint Keliz.#DoNotDisturb #SaintKeliz #NewMusic