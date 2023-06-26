By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO), Dr Taiwo Afolabi, has promised improved dividends for shareholders of the company in the current financial year ending December 31, 2023.

Afolabi gave the promise at the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 at the weekend in Lagos. He said the board was aware of shareholders’ desire for an improved dividend.

According to him, the board decided to repeat the N16.5 per share dividend paid in 2021 because there was a need to channel resources to grow the company, a decision he said was currently yielding positive results. “Our first quarter financial result shows that we are making more money and we are going to surprise our shareholders next year by giving them maybe doubling this year’s dividend.”

He said that SAHCO in 2022 made massive investments in its bid to enhance its capacity to service its clients through the acquisition of modern equipment, provision of new facilities and capacity development for staff and board members.

He said, “Training was key for us, as staff members from across various cadres were trained both locally and internationally to improve their skills and competencies.

We are beginning to see the dividends of these investments with the company recording sound financial and non-business performances.”As the company prospected for more clients, Afolabi said the management worked very hard to retain existing clients with a combination of superior customer service, bespoke solutions and excellent service delivery.

Commenting on SAHCO’s operational and business performance for 2022, the Managing Directing, Mr Basil Agboarumi, said the company recorded a revenue of N11.125 billion against N6.707 billion recorded in 2021. He said the company made gross profit of N4.366 billion in 2022 compared to N3.807 billion recorded in 2021. He stated that the total assets for 2022 stood at N29.219 billion against N24.603 billion recorded in 2021.

Agboarumi reiterated that the company during the period under review focused on expansion with the acquisition of more ground handling equipment.