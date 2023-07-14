By Henry Uche

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), Sahara Group Foundation in partnership with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and Wecyclers has launched the third of the twelve (12) recycling hubs under its ‘Go-Recycling project’ to be rolled out across several local government areas in Lagos.

The new recycling hub situated on Lagos Island Local Government Area (LGA) is yet another demonstration of the tripartite partnership commitment to promoting environmental sustainability in Lagos, and supporting community development and empowerment of Lagosians.

The recycling hub which would help support environmental and economic development of Lagos Island LGA and its neighbouring communities, will also help to create awareness about recycling and its benefits, as well as create job opportunities for residents.

Speaking at the launch, Ejiro Gray, Director, Sahara Group Foundation said, “We are excited to expand our ‘Go-Recycling initiative’ to Lagos Island with the launch of this recycling exchange hub.

“At Sahara Group Foundation, we are committed to impacting lives and livelihoods across communities and with the presence of this recycling hub in Lagos Island, it is our hope that this would help inspire individuals, families, and businesses to come together to make a positive impact on the environment, as well as turn their waste to value by embracing recycling as a lifestyle”.

Also, the Vice Chairman, Lagos Island Local Government Area, Prince Mohammed Rosul Eshinlokun, applauded the Go-recycling initiative and thanked Sahara Group Foundation, LSETF, and Wecyclers for bringing the initiative to Lagos Island.

Eshinlokun stated that the challenges caused by waste pollution were evident in the communities; and that initiatives such as the Go-recycling project would help create awareness about effective waste management practices.

He encouraged Lagosians Island to engage with the hub and take advantage of the ‘waste to wealth’ model the project offers.

The Go-Recycling project, which was launched in 2023 was established to help address the issue of plastic pollution in Lagos state and motivate a movement of environmentally conscious Lagosians. With the opening of the Lagos Island Go-Recycling hub, residents of the community and neighbouring areas can now engage in effective waste management and earn gainfully while doing so.

In a remark, Sheila Ojei, Director of Strategy, Funding and Stakeholder Management, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, said, “The launch of this recycling hub reinforces LSETF’s commitment to providing Lagosians with an opportunity to earn while contributing to a sustainable Lagos”

She encouraged members of the community to play their part in promoting a cleaner, healthier, and greener Lagos for today and future generations by choosing to recycle today.

Similarly, Human Resources & Partnership Manager, Wecyclers, Esther Chibueyin Fagbo, called on residents to engage with the hub because it has the potential to transform their lives. She stated that “the adoption of recycling and the exchange of recyclable materials for reward is guaranteed to impact the community positively.”

Fagbo thanked Sahara Group Foundation and LSETF for bringing the Go-recycling project to live in Lagos and assured residents that the initiative will support their growth.

With the successful launch of the Lagos Island Go-Recycling hub, the hub is now open to serve as a centralized collection point for various recyclable materials such as plastics, papers, cartons, among others to all members of the area as well as neighbouring communities.

“Sahara Group Foundation is fully committed to building sustainable societies and through projects like this, we are helping to support the actualization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which focuses on making cities and communities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable” Fagbo affirmed.