From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Security operatives in Ogun State have tracked and arrested six suspected cultists allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in Sagamu at the weekend.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday at the official residence of a member of the state House of Assembly, Damilare Bello Mohammed, representing Sagamu 1 State Constituency. The lawmaker was alleged to have provided shelter to the fleeing cultists.

Daily Sun learnt that a team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested the suspects in the premises of the lawmaker.

Those arrested, according to sources, include Damilare Bello Mohammed, aka DRE; Debbo Animashaun; Bamidele Saheed; Ismaila Onitire; Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade. They are presently undergoing interrogation at the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sources further revealed that many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from the suspects.

Bello was arrested by the DSS for masterminding the violent protest that took place in February this year, in Sagamu, over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructures.