The Ogun State government has lifted the curfew imposed on Sagamu town following deadly clashes between rival cult groups last month.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, the improved security situation across the troubled town informed the decision to lift the curfew.

The SSG said normalcy has returned to the town while security agents continue with investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the cult clashes, adding that Governor Dapo Abiodun is committed to ridding the state of all forms of violence.

Talabi urged the people of Sagamu to go about their daily activities without fear as adequate security remains on ground in spite of the lifting of the curfew. The restriction of human and vehicular movement between 7pm to 6am was imposed last month as an immediate response to the cult clashes.