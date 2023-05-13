By Sunday Ani

The founder of a nongovernmental organisation, Saga Foundation Inc, Shola Agboola, has disassociated himself and his organisation from scammers identified as Peter Olorunyomi and Osazee Idemudia, whom he alleged have been using his name and pictures to perpetrate fraud.

A statement by Agboola, a copy of which was made available to the Saturday Sun, alleged that the scammers were using two different bank account numbers and phone number to collect funds from unsuspecting victims, promising to assist them to obtain Canadian visas or work permits.

He clearly dissociated himself and the Foundation from such criminal acts, saying, “We want to state categorically that Saga Foundation Inc. has no affiliation with Peter Olorunyomi and Osazee Idemudia.

“The Foundation and its founder, Shola Agboola, have never authorised either Olorunyomi or Idemudia to represent the organisation or the founder in any capacity.

“Their actions are completely fraudulent and illegal. We urge the public to be cautious and vigilant and to report any suspicious activity related to these scammers to the appropriate authorities.

“Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that SAGA Foundation Inc. is not in the business of processing Canadian visas for anyone.

“Therefore, the Foundation or the founder would not personally reach out to anyone to offer such services. We advise that individuals seeking to obtain Canadian visas or work permits should follow the appropriate legal channels and work with the registered immigration consultants.”