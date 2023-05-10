From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The founder of Igbinedion University, Okada, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, CFR, the Esama of Benin, was yesterday, commended for his vision to advance higher education through the establishment of the first private university in Nigeria.

South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, gave the commendation as Guest Speaker of Igbinedion University 24th Founder’s Day Lecture, with the topic, “Advancing Higher Education Legacy Through Partnership: Private Sector Engagement”.

He said with this legacy of establishing a university, Chief Igbinedion has succeeded in building a centre for teaching, research, community engagement and innovation which every ivory tower is noted for.

Mseleku stressed that education remain the most powerful tool to change the world and appealed to the academic staff and students of the university to advance development, “and not as a means of leaving the country.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, noted that Founder’s Day is always remembered as a day when the past, present and future come together reciting vows and pledges to uplift a university’s hallowed tradition of a greater height and dimension.

He said it is significant to note that the noble vision of the founder of the university, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, has forever altered the narrative of Nigeria’s tertiary education system for good adding, “indeed, history will be kind to the Honourary Chancellor of the university, Chief (Sir) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion for making such an indelible imprint on the education landscape of Nigeria”.

Ezemonye stated that at 24, it is significant to note that the brilliant exploits of the institution’s blue-sky graduates in their various fields of endeavour across the world evidenced “in the quality of our products which is predicated on the university’s commitment to continually seek ways to advance knowledge and educate our students to make a difference in our society”.

The event was round off with the cutting of cake to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the founding of the University.