By Moses Akaigwe

The Nigeria Labour Congress is mobilising members for a nationwide protests against the biting effects of the Central Bank’s naira swap measures at a time the political atmosphere is still tense; so, being proactive and getting ready for possible street unrest is not out of place.

Concern has been raised for citizens, including the safety of motorists. That is why MasterDrive advises that motorists follow these six essential safety tips to ideally avoid unrest altogether. Or, failing that, know how to keep yourself as safe as possible on the roads.

Stay at home. Arrange to work from home if you are able to.

Keep your vehicles’ fuel tanks topped up – fuel stations may be affected or closed for the day.

Plan your routes well in advance and try to not travel alone, particularly if you are a vulnerable citizen.

Keep track of developments on the ground and of possible flare-ups in and around your area or on your route of travel with the use of the news, social media and information from trustworthy friends and colleagues. Steer clear of any routes that may pass through potential hotspots – plan to leave with some ‘buffer’ time to account for potential delays.

If you are on the road, look ahead for or anticipate traffic congestion or crowds along your route (also make use of navigation apps). Do not be afraid to stop and evaluate options – turn around if needed.

Do not stay boxed in during traffic: ideally try to safely move out of the congestion but if you cannot at least maintain a safe distance between yourself and the other vehicles.

Hopefully, none of these tips will be needed and that the NLC’s protests at all the CBN branches are peaceful. If not, be sure you know what to do should you find yourself in a predicament.