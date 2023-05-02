From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Assistant General Manager of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mrs Ifeyinwa Okereke in Nnewi, Anambra State has told workers in the industrial community that safety and a healthy working environment was their fundamental right to be made available by the employers.

Mrs Okereke who doubles as the Nnewi branch manager of the Fund said that during this year’s celebration of world day for safety and health at work, marked with a road show by the staffers of the organization.

She explained that the event with the theme: “A Safe And Healthy Working Environment, a fundamental right” was targeted at the employees and the employers of labour to know their duties and obligations at the work environment.

According to Mrs Okereke, the employer with the assistance of the Fund could provide safe and healthier workforce; reduce accident costs; ensure quality employees are retained; increase productivity, among other things.

On the part of the employees, she said it was expected that their security was guaranteed; staff welfare improved; job satisfaction increased; compensation payments made; injured workers returned to work and rehabilitated, among other favourable conditions for the overall interest of the workers.

“The employers should ensure an accident-free work environment for their workers. They should see to the possibility of increasing the workers productivity.

“A section of the NSITF in Nnewi does carry out this sensitisation to designated areas on a monthly basis. The employees are compensated through the Employees Compensation Act which provides that every employer should make available one percent of what he pays to the employees which must not be deducted from the employees payment.

“Accidents could happen in any way involving the employee who should not be left to his or her own fate. This is the kind of awareness the Fund creates and we pay compensation either to the relations of the victims or victims themselves.

Road walk for the sensitisation took the NSITF workers including one of their Assistant General Managers, Mr Francis Okeke round some strategic areas in Nnewi.