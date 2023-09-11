From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

National and state Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano has invalidated the victory of Yusuf Datti Umar as the winner of the Kura/Madobi/Garin-Mallam federal constituency.

The tribunal, led by Ngozi Flora Azinge, voided the victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party member of the House of Representatives on the grounds that he failed to resign his appointment with Bayero University, Kano, 30 days before the election as prescribed by law.

The tribunal, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to set aside his certificate and issue a fresh one to the petitioner, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, having scored the second highest number of votes in the election.

The tribunal stressed importance of the electoral rules and regulations, adding that it remained crucial to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process

Kwankwaso, who ran on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, expressed gratitude to Allah and pledged to serve his constituency and the people of the state as a whole.