Defend VP Shettima on Christian Senate President comments

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Northern-based Islamic group under the auspices of Imams for Peace and Unity (IPU) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for changing the service chiefs as well as proactive steps taken to savour the economy, tackle security challenges that hitherto have bedevilled the country for over two decades.

According to the group, all actions taken so far from the removal of petroleum subsidies; to the signing of significant Bills that touch on the lives of the ordinary citizenry into law to balanced appointments are good for sustainable development.

In a statement signed by Sheikh Abubakar Musa Mohammed, Chairman, Imams for Peace and Unity, said it is convinced that from the body language of Mr President as a passionate and committed leader, he will deliver dividends of democracy to the common man in the streets

“As a group of concerned Nigerians, without mincing words, we state unequivocally that we are impressed and satisfied with the proactive steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to reposition the hitherto dwindling economy and the country at large,” he stated.

While stating that the President has very good plans for the progress and development of Nigeria, it noted, “All the actions taken so far from the removal of petroleum subsidy; to the signing of significant Bills that touch on lives of the ordinary citizenry into law to balanced appointments, Tinubu is fully prepared for the highly coveted number one seat”.

The statement further reads:” It is against this background that as religious leaders under the umbrella of Imams for Peace and Unity, held a meeting and resolved to commend the President for identifying the problems and fighting the battle of restoration from those agents of destruction that looted the national commonwealth.”

The group, which issued the statement after the one-day meeting of the Executive Members across 19 Northern states in Kaduna, said it was left with no option than to take a stand to lend support to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for the focused leadership provided since assumption of office as the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces.

Regarding Vice-resident Kashim Shettima, who was quoted to have said, “Under the current dispensation, the worst incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the group said:

“If you read in-between, you will discover those shouting fowl are out to call the dog a bad name in order to hang it. He has not done anything wrong by the above statement.

“Shettima’s statement in our view was stated out of concern for justice, equity and fairness.

“It is apparently clear that he was misquoted out of context, hence our resolve as a Northern-based Islamic group to defend Vice President, Kashim Shettima, a good Muslim and commend his efforts to ensure that a Christian Senate President emerged in the interest of justice and fairness in line with tenets of Islam.

“From information gathered, Senator Shettima has contributed to Islam more than any other Governor in Nigeria since 1999 in terms of the kind of situation he found himself in during the heat of the Boko Haram war. The criticisms against him are baseless.

“The bitter Truth is that most of those criticising him today, couldn’t even stay in Borno during the battle with Boko Haram insurgents when he was a constant target of terrorists.”