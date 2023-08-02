From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The 17 local government chairmen in Plateau State who were relieved of their jobs by Governor Caleb Mutfwang have appealed to him to rescind his decision and allow them to complete their term of office.

The chairmen, who addressed the press at the NUJ secretariat in Jos on Wednesday, urged the governor not to give vent to the legitimacy of the transition committee chairmen he recently appointed.

ALGON Chairman Alex Nantuang, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen, said that they were disturbed by the inability of the state government to obey the court order, which asked the police to vacate the premises and allow them to resume duties.

He said, “We are disturbed by the events that have taken place in the past 24 hours concerning our struggle against executive obtrusiveness, and disrespect for the rule of law.

“It bears repetition to state that the foundation of our democracy is rooted in observance of the rule of law. Any conduct from anyone, high or low that demeans the rule of law, constitutes a danger to our cherished democracy. It is important that we state in brevity in chronological order the events culminating in today’s press briefing.

“That on the 10th October 2021, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) conducted elections in the 17 Local Government Councils of Plateau State.

“That we participated in the said election by contesting for the positions of Chairmen and Councilors in our respective Local Government Areas/Councils/ Wards. We contested and won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“That Labouring under the real apprehension that the Governor of plateau state might resort to underhand means to scuttle our tenure of office, we sought refuge in the court by filing an action in the Plateau State High Court of Justice, to seek the determination of the question as to whether the Governor can remove or suspend us from office. The action so filed is Suit No: PLD/257M/ 23- Hon Miskoom Alexander Naantuan & 32 ORS. V Governor of Plateau state & 1OR. The said Originating Summons is attached herewith.

“That Pursuant to the said Suit, we filed a motion for an interlocutory injunction seeking to pray the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Governor either by himself or his privies from disturbing, disputing, terminating, suspending or truncating the tenure of the local government chairmen and the legislative council. The said motion was served on the Governor on the 1st of June 2023 at 12:43 pm.

“The manifest implication of the above is that having had notice of the said motion, the Governor was under obligation in law to await the decision of the court on the said motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. Instead, the Governor poked his hand into the eye of the law. He resorted to self-help. He treated the court process with disdain and purportedly pronounced our suspension via a press release issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor (Media), Gyang Bere. He said a press release was issued post-service of the originating Summons and the motion for an interlocutory injunction which had been fixed for 23rd December 2023.

“That when it became apparent that the Governor and his advisers have no respect for court processes, we filed an application for an interim injunction restraining the Governor from giving effect to the said purported suspension by removing the Chairmen and Councillors of the 17 local Government Councils of Plateau State of Nigeria, and replacing them with any persons or group of persons under any nomenclature, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for restorative mandatory injunction.

“That on the 9th day of June 2023, the High Court of Justice of Plateau State granted the application for interim injunction and issued an order of Interim Injunction restraining the Governor from removing and replacing the Chairmen and Councilors of the 17 Local Government Councils of Plateau with any other person or group of persons. The order which was issued on the 9th day of June 2023, was served on the Governor on the same 9th June 2023 at 1: 56pm.

“Regrettably, on the 9th June 2023, the Governor, who is a lawyer, further delighted himself by disobeying the court order and purportedly removed the elected chairmen and Councillors of the 17 local Government Councils and purportedly replaced them by appointing his cronies as interim managers of the affairs of the Local Government Councils. This is a clear affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which the Governor swore to upload, in his oath of office.

The chairmen therefore implored the govenor to do the needful by obeying the judgment of the court and allowing them access to the premises.