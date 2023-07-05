Vows to head to court

Says coalition protest underway

From Idu Jude, Abuja

A call has been made for the suspension of the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for alleged anti-party activities.

This call came in reaction to Adamu’s dispositions towards the outcome of the selection of National Assembly Principal officers Tuesday in Abuja, as well as the betrayal during the presidential election in which the party lost to the Labour Party both in the race for Senate seats and House of Representatives.

Reacting to Adamu’s outburst and condemnation of the choice of party leadership, chieftain and former BOT member of the party Dr Garus Gololo, in a press conference Wednesday, expressed disappointment and called for Adamu’s immediate removal as the only measure to save the ruling party from internal Crises.

The ruling part, it could be recalled has been enmeshed in internal party crises since the rejection of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the APC presidential flag bearer, kicked against by stakeholders before the party presidential primaries.

According to the former APC Board of Trustee BOT member, a protest match is due and also going to be staged soon in Abuja by a coalition of like minds and of course party stakeholders to further demand his removal from office.

While stating the obvious, he questioned reasons why the National Chairman of the party, should kick against every consensus decision of the party stakeholders just to have his way.

Dr Gololo further said, “It is appalling that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was never the Choice of the party stakeholders before he became the party Chairman can be this dangerous to the party. We all know he was hand-picked by Maman Daura and others to emerge and it was a very painful thing that such a man who was not stakeholder’s choice should now turn against the party with gross misconduct.

“We are also not happy because so many of us are not being Sensitive to Adamu’s outburst and indifferent to the party decisions. And I also know that he is still venting his anger on the coming of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC flag bearer during the primaries and subsequently emerging president of the nation. So his rejection of the outcome of the National Assembly leadership election is another slap to the party hierarchy. It is a direct affront to those who have overlooked his misgivings since the elections which he deliberately failed to work for the party in Nasarawa State.”

Further stressing his opinions on why the call for Adamu’s removal has become necessary, observed that the chairman has lost the support and trust of the party stakeholders when he failed to secure the maximum votes in his unit during the Presidential election and to an extent, was not able to work for the party and at least secure one senatorial seat or House of Representatives seat in Nasarawa State to justify his position and capacity as the national chairman.

“We all know that he has viciously staged a gorilla war against Tinubu, whom he never wanted before but the odd was against his choice of Sen. Ahmed Lawan, whom he announced to the chagrin of many without consultations. So since then, he has actually moved against every party’s decisions especially those suggested by Ahmed Bola Tinubu. And we wouldn’t allow it because it is as good as fighting the entire process of enshrining good governance by APC. He is a distraction to Mr President unless he takes leave of the party.

“I think also that Sen Abdullahi Adamu before now should have concentrated on how to unite the party after the storm of the elections has settled and also suggest means on how to move the party and the nation forward.

The party chairman is supposed to be a leader and a peacemaker, not a mole within the party with divisive tendencies. Come to talk of it, he Adamu, was supposed not to be washing out his dirty linings by meddling in the National Assembly leadership and doing things according to National Assembly rules. He should settle for how to put things in order in the APC than crisscrossing in other matters. So why is our own party chairman fighting the system”.

Dr Garus Gololo, while commending President Ahmed Tinubu, assured that a united APC shall bring a united and prosperous Nigeria, reiterating that that is the stance of APC stakeholders who seek the removal of the National Chairman either by party process or court decision.

While providing answers on the hardcore procedure of removing the sitting party chairman, he said, “I am not after these protocols and let me even educate you that Adamu’s emergence as APC party Chairman, was true consensus and not through elections. I can tell you that Adamu didn’t come through an election where candidates cast their votes. He was announced as a consensus candidate. As I told you before, while we were waiting at Eagle Square, Maman Daura and others arrived with Adamu. So by such I know that the court does not recognize consensus candidates because it lacks electoral procedures and acceptance of qualified voters which I am one of them”.

Meanwhile, Garus Gololo has threatened that he would be approaching the competent court of Jurisdiction to press the demand further for the removal of the APC National Chairman, whom he has alleged has become a distraction to Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the entire party.

He said, by so doing Abdullahi Adamu, should be able to allow the party to deliver the promises it made to Nigerians who are full of expectations. “Just take a look at what the President has done within 30 days in office, and how the entire World has commended him on those courageous moves. But the party chairman is the only one working for the opposition to distract him, so we need to sue him for the court to remove him so that he leaves the party, goes to his village as an old man and takes care of his great grand Children and farms. I think it is beneficial for him because the party is not benefiting from him. As I said earlier, during the election, he didn’t work for the party because of depressed anger against Tinubu. During the Presidential election, he lost Nasarawa State to Labour Party not even PDP as a major opposition. Some of us who are just party members delivered at least House of Representatives members in our various states but he failed. let me also remind you again that this was made by a coalition of APC stakeholders across the country to save our party from the destructive hand of Abdullahi Adamu,” he said.