Lagos, Nigeria – Sabi Networks Limited, an indigenous broadband technology and internet service provider licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has launched COREC, its latest initiative aimed at delivering reliable and affordable broadband connectivity to homes and offices in Lagos State.

COREC, which stands for “Connecting Estates and other Residential Clusters,” is a fiber-to-the-home project designed to provide quality broadband connections to Lagos residents. The project’s first phase will target the Ifako-Ijaiye area, where Sabi Networks is deploying necessary infrastructure to provide fast, unlimited internet access to thousands of homes and offices.

Sabi Networks was founded in 2019, with the aim of delivering reliable internet service to Nigerians, a service that was scarce at the time. With the official launch of its broadband services in 2021, Sabi Networks has been providing customers with reliable and affordable broadband connections. The launch of COREC takes the company closer to achieving its mission of providing quality broadband connections to Nigerian homes and offices.

CEO of Sabi Networks, Ayokunle Bankole, said the project would connect customers to a network they can enjoy, void of downtime and failures. “COREC is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing quality broadband connections to Nigerian homes and offices,” he added.

COREC promises to deliver faster and more reliable internet access to Lagos residents, enabling them to enjoy online services such as video streaming, online gaming, and remote work without interruption. Sabi Networks will also provide customers with excellent customer support to ensure they have a seamless experience.

The deployment of the fiber networks is expected to transform internet connectivity in Lagos State, where internet penetration is still relatively low. Sabi Networks’ focus on affordability, reliability, dependability, and excellent customer experience ensures that the project meets the needs of customers.

The ongoing first phase of COREC will benefit residents of Nelson Cole Estate, Harmony Court Estate, Aina Street, Alade Close, Alade Avenue, Rasheed Barbra Gardenia Estate, Daddy Savage, Onikoyi Savage, Alamutu Estate, Atunbi Street, Obawole, Kay-Farm Estate, and Layo Adeniyi Street, among others.

Sabi Networks is committed to delivering enterprise connectivity, network infrastructure design, and maintenance services to corporate organizations and agencies in addition to providing reliable and affordable broadband connections to homes and offices.

“We are excited to launch COREC and provide high-speed internet connections to thousands of homes and offices in Lagos. Our team of experts is dedicated to ensuring our customers have the best possible experience,” said Mr. Bankole.