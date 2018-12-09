Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An umbrella body of South East for Buhari Support Groups, under the auspices of Presidential Support Committee, has described Igbo leaders endorsing PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as saboteurs working against the actualisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.

Spokesperson of the Presidential Support Committee, South East zonal caucus, Chamberlain Adeale, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja last weekend, lamented that some leaders of the zone were determined to scuttle the aspiration of the Igbo people.

He described leaders of the zone accusing Buhari of hate and neglect as treasury looters, warning that as supporters of the president, they would work to ensure that he secured bulk votes in the South East.

He further argued that only massive support for the president from the zone would be the surest guarantee of an Igbo president in 2023.

“There was a time we had a press conference and said what our brother could not do for us in six years, Buhari has done under four years. Before Buhari came, one lane of the Enugu Port Harcourt road was almost covered with grasses.

“If you go there today, you discovered that the dual carriage way is being worked on. The one that shocked me is the Owerri-Aba road.

“In terms of infrastructure, we are witnessing what he wishes for the Igbo people.

“So, those who think that Buhari does not like the Igbo people are scared because they are the treasury looters. Buhari is a man who has the love of the country at heart and that is why we are doing everything to make sure he comes back,” he said.

When pressed on why he called leaders who endorsed the candidacy of the PDP saboteurs he said: “That is why I called them saboteurs because most of them have already taken side; I was the one who manufactured the word ‘saboteur.’

“The Igbos are trying to copy the South West who got the attention of Nigerians because they put their house in order when they voted for UPN enmasse. Now that we are trying to move enmasse into the APC, you can see the state governors who we call saboteurs trying to team up to make sure that the dream of the Igboman in 2023 does not come to light. That is why I label them saboteurs.

“The essence of this briefing is to let the entire PDP world know that we are ready for the next elections. We want to put our house together so that those who are in doubt as to whether President Buhari is in the South, should know that there is a committee that is active in the South East with a strong determination to make sure he is re-elected in 2019.

“We are ready for the elections. We have heard all the negative plans of the PDP and the sentiment that we have an Igbo man as running mate. We are not talking about an Igbo man as running mate, but the man who is at the helm of affairs and that is Buhari.

“We want to let the whole world know that we have capable hands that will work to make sure Buhari returns to power.

“We are telling the PDP that we are ready. The Igbo have made up their mind to give Buhari bulk vote in 2019.

“For those still in doubt, let me tell you that the South East is together. We cannot talk about an Igbo president in 2023 if we are not united. We are going to do what we are known for and saboteurs will not have a place in the South East. We are going to deliver Mr President,” he boasted.