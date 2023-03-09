by David

By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

A former investment banker turned tech entrepreneur, Rachel More-Oshodi, has unveiled an all-inclusive comprehensive financial literacy program, Ruwah, that aims to reduce the knowledge and opportunity gap that exists between kids in Africa and the rest of the world.

The platform is leveraging on the surge in companies that have brought personal finance to Africa while addressing the problem of Financial Literacy in the continent.

Despite this surge, none of these platforms is targeting children. This is where Ruwah comes in.

The newly launched platform, she said, aims to teach African kids and teenagers between 7 to 18 years, the knowledge and skills that they need to succeed financially later in life.

According to her, the program also has a data analytics and reporting platform that helps administrators track student progress and analyse the performance of the program. This platform is built using data visualization and business intelligence tools.

“Ruwah has a cloud-based infrastructure that ensures high availability and scalability of the system. The system is hosted on AWS and uses technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes to ensure seamless deployments and upgrades. Together, these technologies enable the online platform to offer flexible and accessible learning for students, while the pocket money app provides an easy way for students to manage their finances and track their spending,” she said.

She further added that Ruwah is leveraging technology to make the innovative program accessible to most children in Africa where mobile penetration continues to be on the rise.