By Emma Emeozor

Russian mercenary group, Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow yesterday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation authority.

“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Rosaviatsia said.

Earlier, TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia’s Tver region north of Moscow. The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew, Reuters said.

On June 24, 2023, the Wagner group revolted against Russian President Vladimir Putin and marched on Moscow. But midway to Moscow, Prigozhin reached a truce with Putin. He agreed to go on exile in Belarus.

At the time, Moscow pledged not to prosecute Wagner fighters who took part. Russian Defense Ministry offered to give those who did not join the revolt contracts. Also, Prigozhin ordered his troops back to their field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian regular soldiers.