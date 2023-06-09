From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the spread of development projects to rural areas of the State.

The governors stated this, while responding to questions in Channels TV Sunrise morning show.

He explained that rural development is a crucial area of focus for his administration in order to improve the Human Capital Index of the State.

This, he said would be achieved through improving primary education, upgrading the healthcare centres, construction of critical roads, supporting agricultural services and empowering women and youth through vocational skills.

While commending the immediate past government of Nasir El-Rufai for the successful implementation of the Kaduna Urban Renewal Project, he assured that his administration will not only maintain the tempo but also extend the developmental projects to the rural areas.

He noted that doing so will also help in curbing insecurity.

The governor who was recently awarded with the Most Valuable Parliamentarian in the 9th Senate assured that he would continue to support the 10th National Assembly and fast track the implementation of the State Police Bill.

He further stated that the Bill will help in containing insecurity in the country and give the State governors the ability to seamlessly ensure safety of their people and property.

While responding to specific question on governance, he said he hosted a meeting with the governors of the Northwest and Niger state, “where we came out with a framework to tackle insecurity.

“We agreed that we would work together and move away from the decisions made by the previous governments of giving money to the bandits. We are planning to meet His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed to discuss the insecurity.”

On the issue of cooperation between the State labour union and the State government, the Governor revealed that he met with the organised labour unions in the state and they have resolved to work together to achieve the Kaduna State Project.

“They are also aware that I have been part of them because of my involvement in the fight for the rights of workers in the last 30 years. For the first time they are working with someone who was involved in the fight for workers’ rights and they believe this is their government.” He said.

Governor Sani, re-emphasised that his government will be a government for all regardless of party or other affiliations.