From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said people in the rural areas, women and youths would benefit most from the steps being taken to develop the tourism sector.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration’s readiness to tap into the full potential of tourism in the rural parts of the state to make life comfortable for rural dwellers, youths, and women.

Adeleke who spoke at this year’s celebration of World Tourism Day held at the palace of Owaloko of Iloko Ijesa, said plans are afoot to transform greens in the tourism sector to boost competitiveness.

Represented by the Commissioner for Cooperative and Empowerment, Bayo Ogungbangbe, Adeleke said, “It is no longer news that tourism is one of the world’s leading employers. In 2019, the

the sector employs one in 10 people worldwide and has proven to be a tool for economic diversification and a major employment engine with a multiplier effect on other sectors that contribute to rural development.

“My administration is posed to earnest the full potential of tourism in rural areas which can particularly benefit traditionally disadvantaged groups such as women, youth, and Indigenous people.

“And in line with this year’s theme – Tourism and Green Investment is apt and in supporting tourism’s green transition, we all need to ensure that the tourism sector delivers on its responsibilities as a solution to the climate emergency.

“The green transformation of the tourism sector is very much needed, not just for the planet, but also for tourism itself, to boost competitiveness and increasing

resilience.

“It is time we allow green investments and innovation in the tourism sector to play a leading role in supporting this transformation and the implementation of the green goals of the Agenda 2030 and the SDGs,” Adeleke said.

Speaking on this year’s celebration theme, ‘Tourism and Green Investment’, the Director, of the Institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Gbenga Fasiku, called on the state government to encourage experts in the state universities to work on how to turn green to revenue for the state.

“Oil is a natural resource but Green is also a natural resource that has not been looked into. I will appeal to our vernor to take time to look at the G

Green around us, encourage the faculties of Agriculture in our universities to look inward and bring these resources together to make another source of revenue to Osun State,” he advised.