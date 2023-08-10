From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District in the red chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, foreclosed speculation of defection of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to the APC, saying that the party is not rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

He stated this while speaking journalists shortly after paying a condolence visit to the family of late Chief David Edebiri, the Esongban of Benin Kingdom at his residence in Benin City.

Oshiomhole who was responding to the question of whether the party is prepared to welcome the embattled deputy governor if he eventually decamp to his party, said the party is very comfortable being an opposition party and not prepared to receive people are coming because they have lost out.

“However, what is happening that you are talking about is only what I read in your Newspaper according to the angle you chose to report it and not because you want to report lies but because you don’t know the fact behind the figures.

“All I can say is that regardless of the party divides, it is my wish for Edo to be governed in peace and harmony because the super party to which we all belong to, is the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The political parties even the rates of decamping, encamping and recamping shows that the only thing that is constant is Nigeria and not the political parties.

“To that extent, as someone who has had the rare privilege to be the chief steward at the Osadebey Avenue, it is my wish that this government and even future government regardless of the political parties, governs in peace and that we have peace and harmony but what I read, if that is what you are referring to about somebody going to court to complain about suspicion of about being impeached, I don’t know how court adjudicate over suspicion, maybe I am a very poor legal student.

“I don’t know about that but let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to APC, APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free. We in APC, we are satisfied the way we are, we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out, no IDP camp in APC”.

The former National Chairman of the APC, said he is in support of zoning of the governorship slot to the Central for equity sake.

“So, my advice is that those who are having challenges should learn to respect their bosses.

“And many of you will attest to this and that is what gives me joy. I have always advised people, whoever you work with, be loyal. I was here, I was unable, whether I was wrong or right, it is a matter of individuals to judge. I was unable to support my deputy to succeed me but my deputy never took me to court. And if there are people who profit only from crises, they cannot have my support.

“And I also do understand regardless what anybody will say, I come from one of the clans and even based on the principle of fairness, it will be nice if only my clan produces governor but I know that Nigeria doesn’t work that way.

“There are these sentiments that people feel and at this level of development, that things should go round but I wish and pray that God should be able to help for us to all have peace”, Oshiomhole said.

Earlier, he eulogized the sterling quality of the late Edebiri saying that he (Edebiri) took him as his son, saying that he was always running to him for advice.

Oshiomhole who received a carved horse with an image of president Bola Tinubu on it from the first son of the deceased, explained the significance of the horse as it relates to his (Tinubu) victory at the presidential poll.