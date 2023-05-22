The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said the dismissal of their application for a live broadcast by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) was not a setback to their petition against the APC and Tinubu.

Counsel to PDP and Abubakar, Eyitayo Jegede, told newsmen after the PEPC’s ruling: There is no setback here. The court, in its wisdom decided that the subject of our application on the live streaming and open telecast did not, in any way, connected with the merit of our petition. The petition is separate; it is ongoing. The application did not succeed to have the televised version of the proceedings. As far as we are concerned, we are now set for hearing.

“Tomorrow, we will be here by God’s grace for the pre-hearing report that will determine the progress of the petition and the time the petition will be heard and concluded,” Jegede said.

On whether they still had confidence in the court, the senior lawyer said: “For us, we are prepared for hearing.”

On the issue of consolidation of the whole petitions, he said it was one that was compelled by statute and that they had no objection to it.

The PEPC dismissed the applications by the two presidential candidates, Abubakar and Peter Obi of Labour Party and their parties for a live televised of the proceedings for lacking in merit.