From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Aloysius Okolie, the Vice-Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) says there is urgent need to redefine democracy in Africa taking cognizance of the local condition of the continent.

Okolie said this on Friday in a Key Note address during the 4th International Conference of Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation (GUOF), tagged “Democracy and the Rule of Law in 21st Century Africa: A Multidisciplinary Reflection,” held at Jerry Marriott Hotel, Nsukka.

He said that rule of law in Africa is held more in the breach, adding that it has reinforced abuse of political power, and sustained mangled and distorted political culture which is setting the continent back from development.

“There is an urgent need to redefine democracy in Africa taking cognizance of the local condition of African man, which makes it a necessity to reconstitute the nationhood to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the constituent’s nationalities.

“The nature, pattern, and character of what we call democracy are dependent on leaders that control that nation.

“In some of these countries, the abuse of the rule of law has desecrated the altar of nationhood.

“In Africa, it becomes evident that the rule of law is held more in the breach which has fundamentally reinforced abuse of political power, sustained mangled and distorted political culture and institutionalized politics by cult groups, bandits and professional looters,” he said.

Okolie, who is a Professor of Political Science says it is impossible to get a democratic nation without egalitarianism, rule of law, and people’s equal participation in government activities.

“A democratic nation is about people agreeing to share their equal dream and ideas not minding their tribe, religion, or political affiliation.

“To redefine democracy, the process of selecting and electing African leaders should start from the micro, through semi-macro to the macro level.

“This entails radical tinkering with the institution and structures for election management.

“Constituents nationalities should discuss the basis for integration and the goal for such integration, in order to reconstitute the structure of nationhood and remove it from the alter of desecration and slaughter of the citizens.

“The implications for abuse of the rule of law are that most nations in Africa have become bastions for ethnic and religious contestation, defined arena for banditry, ethno-regional conflicts, kidnapping, theater, and abattoir for mass killing, genocidal sacrilege, arson, electoral deceits, etc,” he said.

The VC commended the convener Prof. Florence Orabueze for using her mother’s memorial annual conference to bring scholars together to discuss and proffer solutions to some societal problems.

He also commended Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam Anambra State for collaborating with the foundation and pledged that ESUT will join in the collaboration from next year, hence the aim of the foundation is targeted towards making the society a better place for everybody.

Speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo who was represented by Prof. Ifeanyichukwu Abada, Head of Department, Political Science, UNN, commended Prof Orabueze, the convener for sustaining the conference, stressing that her late mother would be happy and proud of her for instituting a foundation in her honour.

Abada also thanked past and present resource persons and other contributors to the conference, adding that their contributions had in one way or the other enriched the conference as well as benefited the society.

Also in a remark, Prof Greg Nwakoby, the Vice-Chancellor of COOU who was represented by Dr. Fidelia Okeke, HOD English department said that the university decided to collaborate with the foundation because the annual conference of the foundation has helped in finding solutions to some social vices and other societal problems.

Earlier in remark, Prof Orabueze who is the former director Institute of African Studies, UNN said that the conference theme was carefully chosen to interrogate African democracy, determine if what is being practiced in Africa is liberal democracy, as well as discuss how to promote the rule of law under democratic governance in the continent while proffering solutions to other societal ills.

HRH Igwe George Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Ihe Nsukka autonomous community is among those present during the occasion.

The GUO Foundation was Instituted by Prof. Orabueze in loving memory of her late mother Mrs. Grace Uzoma Okonkwo, who died in 1983 as a philanthropist, and a lover of peace and education.